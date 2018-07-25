Jeff Goldblum’s ‘Curiosity’ Leads To New Science Docuseries On National Geographic Channel

Get ready to be schooled on the rather ‘ordinary’ from the ‘Independence Day’ star.

Veteran actor Jeff Goldblum is developing a 12-part documentary television series with National Geographic.

Tentatively titled The Curiosity of Jeff Goldblum, the series “taps into curiosity seeker Goldblum as he embarks on a journey across the globe to uncover the extraordinary stories behind the world’s most ‘ordinary’ things,” reported Deadline.

The announcement was made during the Television Critics Association Summer Press Tour at the Beverly Hilton hotel in Beverly Hills on Wednesday, July 25.

“It’s a fascinating universe out there, and Goldblum takes us on his unconventional ride, tackling experiments, busting myths, and encountering scientific experts to reveal the astounding science that lies right beneath our eyes,” said a statement from Nat Geo.

Topics said to be featured in the series’ 30-minute episodes include ice cream, baseball, balloons, coffee, subways, cereal, and toilet paper.

“National Geographic has a knack for developing smart, immersive narratives that expand our understanding of the world around us in creative and entertaining ways,” said Goldblum.

“The Curiosity of Jeff Goldblum puts me in the driver’s seat, guiding viewers on a mind-blowing adventure where we break down the unexpectedly complex science behind seemingly basic things.”

“We are thrilled to partner with megastar Jeff Goldblum who shares our insatiable curiosity and passion for learning,” said National Geographic Global Networks’ CEO Courteney Monroe.

“This series is the perfect platform for Jeff to use his uniquely infectious and approachable charm to take viewers on an unexpected and surprising journey,” Monroe continued.

The Curiosity of Jeff Goldblum will be executive produced by Brian Lovett (Chain of Command, Star Talk).

No word yet as to when the series will premiere on the National Geographic channel.

Sky blue vibes. ???????????????? #bts A post shared by Jeff Goldblum (@jeffgoldblum) on Jul 13, 2018 at 5:03pm PDT

Currently starring in the summer blockbuster Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom, the actor has already filmed the role of Dr. Wallace Fiennes in director Rick Alverson’s movie The Mountain, which will debut at the 75th Venice International Film Festival, taking place Aug. 29 to Sept. 8.

And, as previously reported by the Inquisitr, the 65-year-old is also a pianist who is recording his first jazz album, which will be released via Decca Records.

According to Variety, Goldbum will be one of the guests during Season 4 of Neil deGrasse Tyson’s Star Talk.

A statue of the legendary Goldblum was recently erected on the banks of the River Thames by London’s Tower Bridge.

The Inquisitr reported that the 25-foot, 330-pound statue is a publicity gimmick by a British TV network to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Jurassic Park.