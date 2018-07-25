DMV Employee Took A Three-Hour Nap On The Job Every Day For Years And Still Kept His Job, Audit Finds

A Motor Vehicles worker at a local branch in California has been taking three hour naps for four years — all while still on the clock! Now those long lines make sense. His nap ended up being pretty expensive, it cost taxpayers upwards of $40,000, the state’s auditor revealed in a new report.

According to an audit report obtained by the NY Post, the auditor writes: “A key data operator at the Department of Motor Vehicles failed to perform her essential duties over a period of nearly four years because she slept at her desk for extended periods of time during work hours. From February 2014 through December 2017, the employee misused more than 2,200 hours of work time as a result of sleeping on the job, costing the State more than $40,000.”

Her supervisors failed to take any disciplinary action towards the sleepy worker despite constant complaints from fellow co-worers. The report states they refused because the supervisors worried she might have a medical condition that caused the employee to fall asleep. However, as the report states, “State law allows appointing powers to require employees to submit to medical examinations to evaluate their capacity to perform their work.” The supervisors failed to request accommodation from a medical condition until June 2016, over two years into her constant napping.

Shutterstock

In June 2016 when she did seek medical help the physicians told her and the DMV that she could not perform any of the duties of a key operator. This began months of trying to figure out where to place her. In November, the DMV gave her an ultimatum that she could either retire, resign, or return to work as a key data operator with a release from her physician indicating that she could perform her duties. The employee chose to return to work as a key data operator with a release from her physician, despite the physician first saying she cannot perform the duties.

In January 2017, she began still sleeping at work and not performing the duties properly. The supervisors continued to ignore it and the worker continues to work there today.

According to Fox News, “The audit said proper documentation was completed in March 2018 and the employee was reportedly warned that she could be disciplined for sleeping on the job.” After the audit investigation, the “DMV reported that it is now consulting with its human resources office to determine the appropriate steps to take with the employee.”

According to the NY Post, “This case is one of 1,481 instances of “improper governmental activities” that the California state auditor’s office has investigated over the past year.”