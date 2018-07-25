Justin Bieber Speaks Out About Demi Lovato’s Overdose

Justin Bieber is sending out love and prayers to Demi Lovato following her recently hospitalization for a drug overdose.

According to a July 25 report by TMZ, Justin Bieber was spotted out in L.A. on Wednesday when the paparazzi caught up with him. The newly engaged singer revealed that he thought the situation with Demi Lovato was terrible, and offered his thoughts and prayers to her and her family.

“It’s very sad. No, I haven’t talked to her, but my prayers go out to her and her family for sure. I thought she was sober, that’s terrible, right?” Bieber said when asked if he had any contact with Demi since her shocking drug overdose.

Demi Lovato was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday after paramedics were called due to a drug overdose. Lovato, who had recently revealed she relapsed, was said to be awake when paramedics got to her home after her friends administered a dose of Narcan, a medication used to combat a drug overdose. The singer was rumored to have used heroin and/or meth in the hours leading up to her overdose, but allegedly refused to tell the paramedics what drug she had taken before the incident, Us Weekly reports.

Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato have both had close relationships to Selena Gomez in the past. Bieber and Gomez dated off and on for years, and Demi and Selena have been friends for a long time.

A post shared by Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) on Jul 23, 2018 at 3:27pm PDT

As previously reported by the Inqusitir, Selena Gomez was “emotional” when she heard about Demi Lovato’s drug overdose. Gomez then reached out to Lovato’s family to offer her love and support during the difficult decision, and although the two women haven’t been super close lately, she is very concerned for her longtime pal.

“When Selena found out the news about Demi, she was very upset and emotional,” an insider revealed, adding that Lovato and Gomez “haven’t been close friends in a while now, but they always shared a special bond and they still have love for one another. Selena has reached out to Demi’s family members to share her love and prayers, and she is really distraught about her health. She hates that Demi has been suffering,” an insider told E! Online.

It seems that everyone, fans and celebrities alike, are pulling for Demi Lovato to recovery and get the professional help that she needs following her scary drug overdose, Justin Bieber included.