Did Kim Kardashian Rip Off Britney’s Business Line?

Smells like Kim Kardashian might be trying to copy Britney Spears’ business line. On Monday, Kardashian announced she is working on a unisex fragrance line for men and women. Earlier this month, Spears released a unisex fragrance called Prerogative. Is Kardashian stealing ideas or is it just a coincidence? Either way, fans of Spears are not having it.

Kardashian tweeted on Monday, “Working on a unisex fragrance late night tonight. Coming out in the fall.” No word yet on what the name will be or its scent. This is the first official announcement made by Kardashian on the scent, only two weeks after Britney’s release.

But Brit’s fans hopped onto her Twitter and responded with some arguments. Various fans posted gifs of Britney, while various others just tweeted, “Britney’s impact” with pictures of Spears and the scent or gifs. Some fans even just tagged Britney’s Twitter.

Neither Kardashian nor Spears has commented on the little Twitter drama and timing of Kardashian’s scent.

According to Cafe Mom, Spears talked about her Prerogative scent, explaining, “The fragrance is really good, but the name is very cool because it’s empowering. It’s [about saying], ‘I’m going to [do] what I want to do and be happy in that moment and not worry about what people think.’ It’s [about] saying, ‘This is what I’m going to do without — any judgments.'”

This isn’t the first time a Kardashian has created a unisex fragrance. Back in 2011, Kim’s younger sister Khloe released a unisex fragrance with her then husband Lamar Odom. The two of them called it “Unbreakable,” which, looking back, is a bit funny considering they did break up. According to the L.A. Times, the scent was described as a “harmonious blend of nutmeg, bergamot and orange [that] fuses sultry geranium, jasmine and dark chocolate with a rich base of cedarwood, amber, sandalwood and musk.”

Both Kim Kardashian and Britney Spears have released several scents with their business lines, and this could just be the next step in fragrance.

According to Allure, “Kardashian’s detractors regularly accuse her of copying her beauty-business rivals. She’s been criticized for starting KKW Beauty to “compete” with Kylie Cosmetics; she’s been slammed for ripping off Rihanna when KKW introduced more shades, just like Fenty Beauty.” This new Spears comparison probably won’t be the last one for Kardashian.

No release date of Kardashian’s scent is set other than the fall. You can purchase Prerogative at any local store that sells fragrance near you.