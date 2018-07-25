WWE News: Rey Mysterio Confirms He Wants To Finish His Wrestling Career In WWE

Despite not even being under contract with them, Rey Rey knows where he wants to finish up.

There have been plenty of rumors surrounding Rey Mysterio in the last year and most of them have to do with a return to WWE at some point or another. While he has made two appearances for the company in 2018, he hasn’t actually signed a contract to return full-time or even part-time. Despite turning 44 later this year, Mysterio is still going strong in the ring, but he knows where he would like to finish his career and it is in WWE.

Back in January, Rey Mysterio made a shocking return to WWE to take part in the Royal Rumble where he had a pretty good outing. Later, he appeared in Saudi Arabia for the Greatest Royal Rumble much to the delight of many fans once again, but then, he moved onto other things once more.

Even though he has a number of other things going and plenty of other places that would love to have him work for them, his ultimate goal is to finish his career in WWE. There have been reports of Mysterio returning for a while and even talk of a three-year deal being discussed, but nothing has come of that yet.

Now, he’s doing what he loves to do and simply wants one more big run in Vince McMahon’s WWE.

WWE

Rey Mysterio recently spoke with Noelle Foley of Ringside Collectibles about all the things he has coming up. Next month, he will have a match at Budoken Hall for NJPW and he’s competing at All In on Sept. 1 and appearing on Chris Jericho’s Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Rager at Sea cruise too.

As transcribed by Wrestling Inc., Mysterio revealed that he’s been wrestling for nearly three decades and he has future plans after stepping out of the ring. Before he goes that route, though, he wants to finish out things in WWE.

“It is in my agenda. I would definitely like to close out my career with WWE. With that being said, I don’t have much left on my watch. So I’m thinking anywhere from three to five years and I can really see a possible return to WWE without a doubt.”

Rey Mysterio’s last contract with WWE expired in February of 2015 after 13 years with the company. Since that time, he has wrestled in AAA, NJPW, Lucha Underground, and all around the world while rumors swirled that he would head back to WWE at this point or that. Now, he’s still a very busy man with a lot on his plate, but he knows where he would like his long wrestling career to finally come to an end.