Fans Rip Apart Demi Lovato’s BFF And Backup Dancer Dani Vitale On Social Media, Blaming Her For Drug Overdose

Lovato reportedly partied hard as she celebrated Dani's birthday the night before her overdose.

It’s only been one day since Demi Lovato’s tragic overdose but fans of the singer are frantically searching for answers as to what led up to Demi’s hospitlazation.

It was reported that the evening prior to the drug overdose at her Hollywood Hills home, Demi was partying all night with friends as they were celebrating a birthday. According to Radar Online Demi and co. were partying hard for her backup dancer/BFF Dani Vitale’s birthday. The group first started out on the Sunset Strip, hitting up the famed Saddle Ranch Bar. Then the party was reportedly brought back to Demi’s house, where things took a turn for the worse.

And now that Demi’s fans, who refer to themselves as “Lovatics,” have caught wind of Dani’s allegedly wild birthday celebration, they’re lashing out at the backup dancer on her Instagram page, pointing out that she’s a bad influence on Lovato. Her last post came yesterday and appears to be a photo of her dancing at a concert though it’s unclear whether or not it’s at one of Demi’s shows. And since that is the last one since Demi’s overdose, fans are taking to the comments section of the image to rip her apart.

“What a friend hum… did you had fun? Maybe stay with her until the help gets there? Maybe don’t give her the drugs and say no even if she insists? Maybe but just maybe don’t be a shi**y friend? I’m wondering how are you living with yourself after what happened.”

Sexy dirty love ???? A post shared by Dani Vitale (@danivitale) on Jul 23, 2018 at 8:18pm PDT

“WE HATE YOU MORE THAN ANYTHING,” another fan wrote.

“YOU ARE SO STUPID!! FAKE FRIEND,” one more angry Lovatic wrote.

A few other fans came to the defense of Vitale, reminding others who were lashing out that they do not know the whole story behind what really happened that evening and they shouldn’t blame someone without getting the facts straight first.

“Adults make their own decisions and choices. Unless y’all were there or have been in their constant presence, we don’t know who chose to be a part of what, who did or didn’t participate, and what sort of encouragement was given. At the end of the day it’s not okay to attack, belittle, and speak such hatred….no one deserves that.”

In a post on July 23, Dani told fans that she was thankful for what an amazing year it has been and also applauded Demi for making her year such a success considering the fact that she’s been touring with Lovato on her Tell Me You Love Me World Tour.

“To TRAVEL and do what I LOVE and create along side my best friend for 20 years. This is the first year in my life I’ve truly started believing in myself. I’m a hard headed girl that perseveres but it’s taken me a long time to look myself in the mirror and say, “ya, you did that”. It. Changed. Everything. Thank you @ddlovato for my birthday day and for this MIND BLOWING past year with you ❤️ I can’t wait to see what is to come and continue to be so inspired by you,” she wrote.

Heavy also shares that Lovato was out celebrating Dani’s birthday before she was rushed to Cedar Sinai Hospital just before noon yesterday.

Currently, Demi is reportedly “awake” but remains hospitalized.