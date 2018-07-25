‘Frasier’ Reboot In Early Stages With Kelsey Grammer

Preliminary talks for a potential revival of the long-running NBC sitcom are underway with its Emmy-winning star.

Frasier could be getting the reboot treatment. Early talks for a possible reboot of the beloved 1990s sitcom are in the works, meaning it could potentially follow in the footsteps of classic series like Full House, Roseanne, and Will & Grace with a modern day revival.

Deadline reports that Frasier star and executive producer Kelsey Grammer is currently “fielding interest” in a potential reboot that would be set in a new city with Grammer’s original character as a link to the new series. Grammer is reportedly meeting with writers who are pitching a variety of concepts for the possible follow-up series, but the possible reboot is still in the very early stages.

Fans know that Kelsey Grammer’s iconic character, psychiatrist Frasier Crane, was first introduced on the Boston-set NBC sitcom Cheers before the Frasier spinoff series took the uptight doc back to his hometown of Seattle to start a new career as a radio host. The series finale had Frasier leaving Seattle for Chicago, with the hopes of reuniting with his girlfriend, Charlotte (Laura Linney). Grammer played the Frasier character for a total of 20 years between the two shows.

In addition to Grammer, the Emmy-winning Frasier sitcom starred David Hyde Pierce, Jane Leeves, Peri Gilpin, and John Mahoney.

In a 2015 interview with Express, Grammer said that he loved playing Frasier but admitted “he was a lot of work.” The actor also revealed that he stayed in touch with his co-stars over the years. (Mahoney, who played Grammer’s character’s father, Martin Crane, passed away earlier this year.)

Still, at the time, Grammer hinted that Frasier had run its course.

“It’s a lovely show to watch,” the actor said in 2015. “However, as much as I will always love Frasier, I don’t think we will ever make any more.”

Three years later, an insider tells The Wrap that Grammer is spearheading the potential revival with CBS TV Studios.

“Kelsey potentially wants to revive the project hence he is taking meetings with various writers,” the source said.

The original Frasier ran for 11 seasons on NBC, from 1993 to 2004 as part of NBC’s “Must See Thursday” comedy block. The show was produced by Grammer’s Grammnet Prods. and Paramount Network Television, CBS TV Studios’ predecessor.

The possible reboot of Frasier comes on the heels of the announcement that Murphy Brown will return to TV after a 20-year absence. A Mad About You revival is also in the works at Sony.