Carole Radziwill Departing ‘Real Housewives Of New York City,’ Leaving ‘Frenemies’ Behind

Six seasons after her ‘RHONY’ debut, the Housewife is moving on.

Carole Radziwill is leaving The Real Housewives of New York City after the current season airing on Bravo ends.

“After six seasons on Bravo’s RHONY, I have decided to return to what I do best — journalism and producing,” the 54-year-old said in a statement to People on Wednesday, July 25.

“I am sure this does not come as a surprise to any of the viewers, all of whom have been supportive, encouraging, and kind. My original curiosity about reality television has waned over the years, and I am focusing on TV and writing projects that better suit my more steady temperament.”

Radziwill, who joined the cast of the hit program in Season 5, has been feuding onscreen this year with RHONY favorite Bethenny Frankel.

Her announcement comes one week after the cast filmed the Season 10 reunion show, at which the two ladies were reportedly still bickering.

“Carole brought receipts to the reunion exposing Bethenny’s lies, one after another,” a source at the shoot told Us Weekly.

“Bethenny brought a purple file folder that she had next to her. Whatever was in there will never be known because Bethenny kept looking at it frantically and putting it down. Bethenny accused Carole of writing an article or something about Luann [de Lesseps]. When Carole said show it to me, Bethenny wouldn’t. Carole said, you’re lying.”

“I have worked with amazing producers, made great friends, and I’m thrilled to leave frenemies behind,” Radziwill continued in her departure statement.

“I will remember this entire experience with delight, humor, and a veracious accuracy. Next.”

Prior to joining the Housewives franchise, Radziwill worked as a reporter and in behind-the-scenes production positions for various news programs on ABC, which won her three Emmy Awards and one Peabody.

After her husband of five years, TV executive and filmmaker Anthony Radziwill, died in 1999 from cancer, she wrote her first book, 2005’s What Remains: A Memoir of Fate, Friendship, and Love.

The best-selling author penned two more books, one fiction, 2014’s The Widow’s Guide to Sex and Dating: A Novel, and one nonfiction, 2012’s The Madcap Tales of My Year on The Real Housewives of New York.

Radziwill, who holds a B.A. from Hunter College and an M.B.A. from New York University, was most recently in a relationship with chef and filmmaker Adam Kenworthy.

In June, she revealed on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen that she still speaks to her ex.

“And I’m dating, but I’m not really focused on that part of my life,” she said.

“I’m focused on other things right now.”

Season 10 of The Real Housewives of New York City airs Wednesday nights at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo.