Julianne Hough Returns To Blonde Tresses After Embracing Red Hues For The Past Few Months

Former 'DWTS' star Julianne Hough has ditched the red color she'd come to love in her hair and has returned to being a blonde, at least for now

After several months of sporting various hues of red hair, former Dancing with the Stars pro and judge Julianne Hough has gone back to her traditional blonde look. She hasn’t shared the renewed look via her own Instagram page yet, but friends revealed a sneak peek as they were celebrating her 30th birthday this past week.

Julianne Hough has been celebrating her landmark birthday in big ways over the past week or so. As the Inquisitr previously shared, her husband Brooks Laich surprised her with a big trip to Peru for her birthday, and she has had numerous friends highlighting their love for her on social media to help her celebrate.

Now, it looks like a group of her friends and loved ones orchestrated a surprise birthday party for her upon her return home and it was here that her blonde hair made its comeback. Heading into Julianne and Brooks’ trip to Peru, Hough still had her red hair. It’s not entirely clear when the duo returned home, but she must have paid a visit to her colorist almost immediately upon arriving back in California.

People caught the hair transformation as friends surprised Hough with a birthday party. Both Arielle Vandenberg and Lauren Paul shared videos via their Instagram Stories showing their group surprising Julianne for her birthday. She was definitely stunned and caught off-guard, and she is showcasing blonde locks along with her trademark long waves.

Fans of the former Dancing with the Stars dancer will be curious to see if she shares any tidbits about her decision to ditch the red and go back to being a blonde. Hough had previously said that she had always felt like a redhead, and she revealed that she had never felt more herself than after taking the plunge to try out the color.

Not only did Julianne love the red look, but her hubby Brooks apparently did too. Hough said that she felt feminine, free, connected, and sexy with her red hair, but she has always been one to change it up when it comes to her tresses.

Julianne noted in her Instagram posts during her trip to Peru that she’s been pushing outside her comfort zone and working on new things these past few months. Her birthday gave her a fantastic opportunity to reflect on where she’s been and where she’s headed, and she teased that she’s got big things in the works.

Does Hough’s hair color play a role in any of the projects she’s about to tackle? Julianne Hough’s fans love her whether she’s a blonde or a redhead and they can’t wait to see what she has coming up next.