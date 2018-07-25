Selena Gomez ‘Very Upset’ About Friend Demi Lovato’s Drug Overdose, Per ‘E! Online’

Selena Gomez is reportedly devastated over her close friend Demi Lovato’s recent drug overdose.

According to a July 25 report by E! Online, Selena Gomez was “emotional” when she heard the news of Demi Lovato’s hospitalization. Demi was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday morning, after suffering a reported overdose. Reports reveal that Demi may have overdosed on either heroin or meth.

“When Selena found out the news about Demi, she was very upset and emotional,” an insider revealed, adding that Lovato and Gomez “haven’t been close friends in a while now, but they always shared a special bond and they still have love for one another.”

The insider also revealed that Selena Gomez reached out to Demi Lovato’s family following the news of her overdose. Gomez wanted to share her concern and send them love during the difficult time in Demi’s life. Other stars close to Lovato, such as Joe and Nick Jonas, Ariana Grande, and more have also spoken out sending the singer love and prayers during her recovery.

“Selena has reached out to Demi’s family members to share her love and prayers, and she is really distraught about her health. She hates that Demi has been suffering,” the source stated.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Demi Lovato’s hospital floor is basically on “lockdown.” Demi’s room reportedly has two members of a security team standing guard, and nobody can get inside to see the singer unless it is cleared by Lovato’s mother. The rooms next to Demi’s are also being kept vacant so that she has plenty of privacy during the stressful time.

The details of Demi Lovato’s overdose are still unclear. However, reports claim that the singer been up all night partying with her friends. After she overdosed, one of her friends gave her Narcan, a medication to combat the effects of deadly drugs such as heroin.

A source tells Us Weekly Magazine that Lovato’s friends were worried that something bad was going to happen, which is why they had Narcan on hand. Demi was reportedly awake when paramedics arrived on the scene, but wouldn’t reveal what drug she had taken.

“One of her friends had Narcan on hand in case something like this happened. Her friends knew this was coming because she’s been using so much again. They were up all night partying the night before at her house. Luckily, the Narcan worked and she will recover,” a source revealed.