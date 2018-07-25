‘LPBW’ Star Tori Roloff Celebrates Third Wedding Anniversary To Zach Roloff With Sweet Instagram Post

It’s hard to believe that it’s already been three years since Little People Big World stars, Tori and Zach Roloff, walked down the aisle.

During their marriage, the couple has already accomplished a lot — including a huge milestone with the birth of their first child, Jackson. Fans of the show have basically grown up with the Roloff family so for some, it’s hard to comprehend that Zach is already a married father as he was just a child when the show began back in 2006.

The family has been incredibly open and honest, living their lives in front of the camera so it’s no secret that Tori decided to share a post to celebrate her anniversary with Zach. In the sweet photo posted to her Instagram account, Tori stands behind her husband and lovingly wraps her arms around his neck.

Zach appears just in front of Tori, wearing a huge smile on his face. Both Roloffs are wearing black in the image and fittingly, they appear to be at the famed Roloff Farms in the snapshot. The post also includes a caption, which is equally as sweet as the photo itself.

“I just can’t quite comprehend how I get to live out my life next to this man. Zach you are hands down the best husband I could ever ask for. I’m so thankful for your grace and your patience. You help me be a better version of myself every single day,” Tori starts off the lengthy caption.

The reality then goes on to list the qualities in Zach that she admires most, including his thoughtfulness, his heart, and his ability to put others before himself. Tori also expresses that watching Zach become a dad has made her fall even more in love with him. Then, Roloff then ends the post just as sweetly as she began it.

“Marriage isn’t always the easiest thing to do but I’m thankful I have the best partner in life to navigate it and make it stronger every day. I have so enjoyed these last three years and I can’t wait for many many many more happy years with you. I love you babe uh. Happy anniversary zachys! #storyofzachandtori“

Tori also took to her Instagram stories to share some photos with fans so that she could “relive” her wedding day. The first few photos are solo shots of Zach as Tori asks fans if she married a GQ model. The remaining photos are mostly of the couple as well as their wedding party.

It doesn’t appear that Zach has shared a post regarding his wedding anniversary on his own Instagram page but following Tori’s heartfelt tribute, it may prove to be a tough act to follow.