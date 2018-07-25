Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip Voluntarily Recalled Due To Potential For Botulism

Rather than being reactionary to a possible health risk caused by Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip, an estimated 7,000 cases of the product have been voluntarily recalled by Kraft Heinz Co. as a prophylactic measure against the potential for the product to develop botulism. No other varieties of the product, or from the Kraft Heinz Co. have been added to any recall lists at this time. It is believed to be an isolated incident with this specific product, and only in the fifteen ounce jars.

Kraft Heinz Co. has stated that Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip fifteen ounce jars, with an expiration date ranging from Oct. 31, 2018 to Jan. 23, 2019, are the specific containers being recalled according to WMUR 9. No other sizes, varieties or code dates of any kind are included in this recall. They further caution anyone that may have purchased a container of this, to please not consume it, even if it looks and smells as though it is okay. It is further encouraged that anyone who has the product, please return it to the store it was purchased from, if possible, for a refund. Returning the product also helps inventory how much of it may have reached the public.

Botulism is a potentially fatal form of food poisoning. The most common symptoms that a person with botulism would exhibit include dizziness, general weakness, double vision, and difficulty speaking and swallowing. Other less common signs of having contracted botulism include muscle fatigue, difficulty breathing, constipation, and a distended abdomen. Anyone that exhibits combinations of these signs is encouraged to please seek professional medical attention immediately.

Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip voluntarily recalled https://t.co/Zh7EGDZQ5C pic.twitter.com/gg2ujmAuqL — KTIV News Four (@ktivnews) July 25, 2018

CNN has reported that the problem with the Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip that has caused it to be recalled, is that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has seen evidence that the product is separating, which makes it possible for certain types of bacteria to grow, botulism being the primary concern. The FDA further stated that no cases of botulism, nor consumer complaints, have been reported in connection to the product. Anyone in need of more specific information regarding the recall can visit the FDA website for details.

FOOD RECALL: #FDA is working with Kraft Heinz to recall 7,000 cases of Taco Bell Salsa Con Queso Mild Cheese Dip. No illnesses have been reported. https://t.co/Qy9UTz5TcW pic.twitter.com/bHDRR7dzqe — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) July 25, 2018

For any consumers with questions about the product or having problems obtaining a refund, Kraft Heinz Co. will handle any queries at the following phone number: 1-800-310-3704. The line is open to receive calls Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CDT.