‘The Bachelor’ 2019 Spoilers: Chris Harrison Teases Wanting A ‘Diamond In The Rough,’ Becca Kufrin Weighs In

Who will be 'The Bachelor' 2019 lead? Both Chris Harrison and Becca Kufrin have some ideas, and Reality Steve says it's surely one of a very small group of possibilities

The 2019 season of ABC’s The Bachelor will not debut until January, but franchise fans are already buzzing over their preferences for the next lead. In all likelihood, the network won’t announce a decision for another month or so, but host Chris Harrison along with current Bachelorette Becca Kufrin are sharing their thoughts on some of the possibilities.

E! Online talked with Harrison this past weekend as everybody gathered to film the Men Tell All special for Becca Kufrin’s Bachelorette season. Chris said that what they’re looking for is someone who is essentially a diamond in the rough and someone who might go unnoticed without the franchise shining a light on him.

Harrison said that recent castoff Jason Tartick would be a great option for the next season, but he pointed out that there are a lot of options. When asked about “Grocery Store Joe” Amabile, the Bachelorette host joked that it might be tough having a lead who never talks, and he joked that he’s dragging Joe to Bachelor in Paradise with him, where he also ends up not talking much.

Becca Kufrin was asked about Joe as a candidate too, and she seemed to think he’d make a great Bachelor. Becca says that she actually met up with Amabile not long ago in Chicago where he lives, and she noted that he’s fun and caring.

Both Jason and recently eliminated contestant Colton Underwood have said they’re willing if the network wants them, and Joe said that he sincerely hasn’t put any thought into the possibility. The outlet posed the same question to Wills Reid, who said if he’s single after Paradise he’d consider it, and fellow BIP cast member Chris Randone said he’d probably decline the gig if he were asked.

Of course, Blake Horstmann and Garrett Yrigoyen remain strong contenders, as whichever guy doesn’t get Becca’s final rose will surely be a frontrunner in ABC’s eyes. Rachel Lindsay’s runner-up from last year’s Bachelorette season, Peter Kraus, remains an often-mentioned name, and former Bachelor Ben Higgins is regularly offered up by fans as a possibility in these discussions too.

Gossip guru Reality Steve has consistently said that he doesn’t know which way the network is leaning, and he’s quick to remind people that they pulled both Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Nick Viall out of thin air at the last minute for the past two Bachelor seasons. However, he does say that he feels fairly certain that the 2019 lead will come from a small group consisting of Jason, Colton, Blake/Garrett, or Ben.

Will ABC manage to surprise fans with a surprise pick or will it be one of the men Reality Steve has predicted? Next up for The Bachelorette is the Men Tell All special, then comes Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise. A Bachelor 2019 lead announcement should come after that, with filming set to begin in September. Stay tuned for additional spoilers on this front as they emerge over the coming weeks.