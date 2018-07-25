‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Linsey Godfrey Joins The Soap As Maggie’s Daughter

Salem is getting a new Horton. Days of our Lives fans will soon see Maggie Horton’s daughter, Sarah, return to town in the form of Linsey Godfrey.

According to a July 25 report by Soap Opera Digest, Linsey Godfrey has signed on to play Sarah Horton on Days of our Lives. The character has not been seen in Salem since 1991. Linsey has reportedly been on the DOOL set since May, so fans can expect to see Sarah in Salem this fall.

Days of our Lives star, Greg Vaughan, who plays Eric Brady on the soap opera, says that Lindsey is great in the role. “She’s sweet, adorable, and perfect,” the actor stated of his new co-star. It seems fans may now be seeing a younger version of Maggie, who is a genuine, loving, and calming presence to everyone around her. The longtime DOOL character has been a fan favorite for years, and has previously stolen the hearts of Mickey Horton and Victor Kiriakis.

It should be interesting to see Maggie interact with Sarah when Godfrey’s character begins airing later this year. Maggie is such a mother figure to everyone around her, especially Brady Black (Eric Martsolf), Lucas Horton (Bryan Dattilo), and younger characters like Claire (Olivia Rose Keegan), Abigail (Marci Miller), and Ciara (Victoria Konefal).

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Sarah Horton will be just one of the faces making returns to Salem in the coming months. Nicole Walker (Arianne Zucker) will be making her way back, Alison Sweeney’s Sami Brady will have a homecoming, and Kristen DiMera, who will now be played by actress Stacy Haiduk. Meanwhile, Matthew Ashford will also be returning to Days of our Lives as beloved character Jack Deveraux, and Marci Miller will exit the role of Abigail DiMera, only to be replaced by Kate Mansi, who formerly held the role.

However, with new casting news also comes departures. Jen Lilley recently exited again as fan-favorite character, Theresa Donovan, and Christopher Sean will soon be gone as Paul Narita. Sadly, longtime Days of our Lives star, Stephen Nichols, will also be leaving the role of Steve Johnson after contract negotiations fizzled out between the production and the actor.

It seems that there are a lot of changes coming in Salem, and fans will certainly be tuning in to find out how it all plays out.

Days of our Lives airs weekday afternoons on NBC.