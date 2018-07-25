Kourtney Kardashian & Younes Bendjima Spotted Together For First Time Since Instagram Drama

Kourtney Kardashian and her boyfriend, Younes Bendjima, seemingly aren’t letting their recent relationship drama get them down. The pair were spotted out together in L.A. this week for the first time since making headlines over an Instagram post.

According to a July 24 report by The Daily Mail, Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima were photographed out and about in L.A. on Tuesday. The couple stopped at a gas station to fill up the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star’s Bentley.

Kourtney showed off her toned abs as she donned an off the shoulder, nude colored crop top. The mother of three finished off the look with baggy, ripped jeans, and snakeskin heels. Kardashian carried her phone in her hand and wore her shoulder-length hair down in a messy, straight style. Kourtney held a black bag and wore no jewelry. She also wore minimal makeup as she continued to sport a deep tan that she’s had since her recent three-week vacation in Italy with Younes.

Meanwhile, Younes Bendjima went for a casual, comfortable, and sporty look with his ensemble. Bendjima was spotted coming out of the facility with a banana and a water in his hand as he wore a heather gray Nike shirt and black Nike shorts, with matching socks. He also donned blue sneakers for the outing and had a chain around his neck.

Ride with U ???? A post shared by Kourtney Kardashian (@kourtneykardash) on Jul 3, 2018 at 10:01am PDT

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian recently posted a photo of herself wearing a floral thong bikini on Instagram. It seems that Younes Bendjima did not approve of the sexy snapshot and commented, “That’s what you need to show to get likes?” on the picture.

Many fans were shocked that Younes would make such a seemingly harsh comment on Kourtney’s social media page. Sources are now telling Hollywood Life that Kardashian was very unhappy with the comment as well and that the two got into an argument about his rude words. Now, Younes is said to be trying to make it up to his girlfriend.

“He has been apologizing, sending her sweet texts and flowers to let her know that he is sorry for the foolish remark, but it is impossible to make things right with her while he is on the road. He feels horrible because he really loves her and doesn’t want to lose her over the impulsive comment he regrets, but he feels like things have changed between them and he wants to get back to her ASAP to get on her good side again or he fears he may lose her forever,” the source added.