WWE News: Top Title Matches Now Set For ‘SummerSlam’ – Updated Card With Six Confirmed Matches

One of the biggest shows of the year just confirmed its best match.

When Bobby Lashley defeated Roman Reigns at Extreme Rules, so many WWE fans were shocked that he would likely go on to face Brock Lesnar at SummerSlam. Well, WWE didn’t allow that to happen as a rematch led to Reigns winning and taking that WWE Universal Championship shot. On SmackDown Live last night, their two top matches were confirmed and locked in place which means the card is really shaping up to look quite great on paper.

The two top title matches from Monday Night Raw were both confirmed for SummerSlam this week and fans seem a bit ambivalent about them. Brock Lesnar and Roman Reigns are facing off yet again while Ronda Rousey will take on Alexa Bliss for the Raw Women’s Championship.

On Tuesday night, it was Team Blue’s turn to announce their top two matches for the big pay-per-view and they have some other interesting matches building. As recapped by the official website of WWE, Samoa Joe came out of nowhere to not only choke out AJ Styles, but he also signed the contract to fight for the WWE Championship.

SmackDown‘s other big match came about by Becky Lynch defeating SmackDown Women’s Champion Carmella in a non-title match. With that victory, she earned the right to have a title shot at SummerSlam next month.

Despite being one of the best superstars on the entire WWE roster, Becky Lynch has slowly been building up herself on SmackDown Live. Now, she has earned a deserving title shot and will take on Carmella without the assistance of James Ellsworth who was “fired” by Paige on Tuesday night.

Even though both of these matches were confirmed for SummerSlam, a couple of others started being built up on SmackDown Live. One of the biggest would have to be Daniel Bryan vs. The Miz which has been in the works for years and many fans thought it would never happen.

After what happened on Miz TV this week, it certainly seems as if WWE is heading in that direction. There are six matches which have been confirmed for SummerSlam and here is the updated card as of July 25:

WWE Championship: AJ Styles (c) vs. Samoa Joe

WWE Universal Championship: Brock Lesnar (c) vs. Roman Reigns

Raw Women’s Championship: Alexa Bliss (c) vs. Ronda Rousey

SmackDown Women’s Championship: Carmella (c) vs. Becky Lynch

Intercontinental Championship: Dolph Ziggler (c) vs. Seth Rollins

SmackDown Tag Team Championship: Bludgeon Brothers (c) vs. Tournament Winners

MITB Briefcase on the Line: Braun Strowman vs. Kevin Owens

While this does list seven matches, the tag title match from Team Blue is not yet complete.

With the longer run times for pay-per-view events, WWE still has a number of other matches to announce for SummerSlam before it takes place on Aug. 19. The top two title matches from Monday Night Raw and SmackDown Live are both in place, but there is plenty more to be done in the next three weeks. The card is already looking quite enjoyable, but it’s going to be interesting to see how the live audience takes to some of the matches.