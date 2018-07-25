Bobby Brown Will Build Domestic Violence Shelter To Honor Late Daughter Bobbi Kristina

City of South Fulton Mayor Bill Edwards and other lawmakers will give the go ahead for to build the women's shelter.

Famous R & B and pop musician Bobby Brown will be receiving the green light to go ahead and build a domestic violence shelter in the memory of his deceased daughter Bobbi Kristina Brown, Page Six reports. The shelter will be built somewhere in the city of Atlanta.

The Mayor of the City of South Fulton, Bill Edwards, and other public servants will offer Brown and his wife an official proclamation on Monday to acknowledge his plan to build the Bobbi Kristina Brown Serenity House. This shelter seeks to give victims a chance to transition in a safe and secure space, to provide shelter to those who require it and to offer a 24-hour crisis intervention line for those who seek counseling for depression and anxiety related to domestic violence situations.

Bobbi Kristina was the daughter of Bobby Brown and Whitney Houston, Houston herself being the victim of drug abuse including cocaine and muscle relaxants that contributed to her death by drowning in a bathtub in 2012. Bobbi Kristina was found unresponsive in similar circumstances, floating face down in a bathtub, according to CNN, and floated in and out of a medically induced coma after suffering extensive brain damage from the event.

Long-time boyfriend to Bobbi Kristina Brown, Nick Gordon, was targeted in a lawsuit by her estate on allegations of wrongful death according to Page Six. The suit was awarded, with presiding Judge T. Jackson Bedford ordering a jury trial to determine how much should be offered up in damages.

This is not the first time that Nick Gordon and Bobby Brown have butted heads. Bobby Brown has also extended his offer of assistance to Gordon’s girlfriend Laura Leal after multiple allegations of serious physical abuse were levied against Gordon, police indicating that Leal had been beaten quite seriously, according to The Daily Mail and Rolling Stone.

“I personally would like to extend my hand to Ms. Leal and offer her services through our organization. I do not want to see any more families destroyed at the hands of domestic violence.”

Bobby Brown had no kind words to say to the accused, blaming the former romantic partner of his deceased daughter for a lot of the tragedy that had befallen her.

“If he was locked up somewhere where somebody can rape him. That’s just how I feel… He raped me by taking my daughter away.”

The latest news on Nick Gordon and Laura Leal’s relationship comes from TMZ, where it was reported that Gordon had broken the grounds of his probation by spending time with Leal at her apartment despite having a contrary court order prohibiting him from doing so.

Gordon was cleared of his domestic violence charge after Leal provided testimony that she, in fact, attacked him, tearing his shirt, which was corroborated to some degree by police body cam footage showing Gordon on the premises of the evening in question wearing a tattered garment.