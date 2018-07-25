Kendall Jenner Dons Baggy, Casual Look During Date Night With Ben Simmons

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons were spotted out together for a dinner date. However, the supermodel didn’t get dressed up for the occasion. Instead, she opted for a baggy, casual look during the outing.

According to a July 25 report by Hollywood Life, Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons were seen at West Hollywood hot spot, Craig’s on Tuesday. The couple both went casual for the date, with Kendall making headlines for her choice of comfy clothing.

Jenner wore a pair of bright green, baggy track pants with red stripes. She paired the bright bottoms with a black t-shirt, featuring the image of singer Shaggy. She also donned platform sneakers and green hoop earrings.

Meanwhile, Ben Simmons wore a pair of jeans with athletic sneakers. The NBA star, who was recently named the Rookie Of The Year, also donned a white short-sleeved t-shirt with a chain around his neck, a ring on his finger, and jewelry around both of his wrists.

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons have been linked together since May, and have since been spotted out multiple times. The couple has been seen out on dinner dates, hitting the Peppermint Club with Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson, and even got cozy and Khloe and Tristan’s recent Fourth of July party.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons’ relationship is heating up. Sources tell Radar Online that Kendall’s famous sisters, Kim, Khloe, Kourtney, and Kylie, all believe she’s fallen in love with the NBA star and is acting completely different than she ever has with a man.

“Kendall’s sisters think that she has finally fallen in love, because they have never seen her like this. It is very much unlike her to be so into a guy that she puts him before modeling and everything else,” an insider dished.

Meanwhile, it seems that Kendall Jenner’s sisters are all having relationship drama. Kim Kardashian has been dealing with Kanye West’s recent outbursts and hectic work schedule, Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are still working through his shocking cheating scandal from earlier this year, Kourtney Kardashian and Younes Bendjima are in disagreement about her racy Instagram photos, and Kylie Jenner is reportedly “scared” to walk down the aisle with her baby daddy, Travis Scott.

Perhaps Kendall Jenner has found the one in Ben Simmons. The couple will certainly be tested when he basketball player is forced to leave L.A. and head back to Philadelphia for the start of the NBA season this fall.