‘Grocery Store Joe’ Teases He’s Ready For Love Via ‘Bachelor In Paradise’ After ‘Bachelorette’ Rejection

Does Joe Amabile from Becca Kufrin's 'Bachelorette' season find love this summer on 'Bachelor ini Paradise'?

Joe Amabile earned the nickname “Grocery Store Joe” immediately upon first appearing on Becca Kufrin’s Bachelorette season and he quickly became a fan-favorite contestant. Unfortunately, he didn’t manage to capture Becca’s affections and he was eliminated quite early on this past spring. Luckily, he’s going to be on Bachelor in Paradise this summer and he’s hinting that he’s fully ready to find his special someone.

The Bachelorette fans fell hard for Joe Amabile during the premiere of Becca Kufrin’s season and were devastated when he was eliminated the first night. Luckily, producers took notice, and he was quickly cast on Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise. Filming took place in June and everybody will get to watch Grocery Store Joe look for love again beginning on Tuesday, August 7.

Does Grocery Store Joe find love in Paradise? He told People that he had a good time in Mexico during filming, and he admits that there wasn’t any one lady, in particular, he was hoping to see there. Oftentimes, contestants will show up with someone very specific in mind they want to date. In Amabile’s case, he says he just went into it and seemingly had an open mind.

The Bachelor in Paradise contestant says he doesn’t really have a specific type when it comes to which ladies he finds attractive. However, Amabile says that he’s ready for love and is anxious to find the right person.

Joe has become something of a social media sensation since the Bachelorette premiere and he seems to find it somewhat amusing. Amabile has gotten used to fans wanting to take pictures with him, but he insists that otherwise, life is essentially the same as it was before he filmed The Bachelorette.

Fans are really hoping that Amabile finds love in Mexico, but Joe isn’t sharing any spoilers on this front. Gossip king Reality Steve has shared some Bachelor in Paradise spoilers about Season 5, and the Inquisitr has shared some of the scoop he’s revealed about the couples who made it to the end of filming. Unfortunately, Joe is said to leave Mexico without having found his Ms. Right. However, that may not be the end of the story.

Reality Steve’s spoilers reveal that Amabile and bachelorette Kendall Long do couple up for a significant portion of this season. They do make it to the final rose ceremony, he says, but then they decide to break up rather than move ahead as a couple.

While Amabile and Long both headed home solo, Reality Steve says that they have spent time together post-filming and have looked like a couple to bystanders. However, Kendall seemingly has spent some quality time with some other guys from the franchise lately as well, so if these two are together, it may be on a pretty casual basis.

Whether Kendall and Joe will ultimately reunite and become an exclusive couple remains to be seen, but Bachelor in Paradise fans would love to see the two of them find love after being unsuccessful on Becca Kufrin and Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s seasons. Season 5 premieres on Tuesday, August 7 and it looks like it’ll be a fun season.