Kim Kardashian Defends Straightening Daughter North West’s Hair

Kim Kardashian had to defend herself against online trolls who called her out this week after she posted a photo of her oldest daughter, North West, with straight hair.

According to a July 25 report by People Magazine, Kim Kardashian posted a cute snapshot of little North, 5, giving her father, rapper Kanye West, a kiss on the cheek. In the picture, North’s hair is noticeably very straight and long. As many fans already know, North has naturally curly hair.

After the photo was posted online, one fan chimed in, warning Kardashian about straightening North’s hair too much, revealing that it will “ruin her curls.”

“Don’t straighten her hair too much it’ll ruin her curls. I did that to my hair and ruined it but I’m finally getting my natural curly hair back,” the social media user commented.

Kim Kardashian quickly hit back at the fan, saying that she only allows her daughter to get her hair straightened two times a year, for her birthday and birthday party. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also claimed that the recently posted photo was taken back in June on North’s birthday.

Of course, this isn’t the first time that Kim has had to defend her daughter North’s style. Last year, North was spotted out wearing what fans believed to be a corset over an orange dress. Kardashian quickly revealed that she would “never” put her daughter in a corset, but that the cotton fabric bunched up on the dress making it appear corset-like.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kim Kardashian was last spotted out with North as she and her daughter headed to the bowling alley to have some fun with Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian. The mother and daughter duo were photographed leaving the bowling alley as North was seen wearing a pair of Yeezy sneakers, designed by her father, Kanye West, and a bright neon yellow outfit, which was perfect for summer.

Meanwhile, Kim wore her latest favorite trend, track pants and spandex. The reality star completed her look with a fanny pack, and wore her very long hair half up on top of her head and in loose waves. She also sported heels for the family outing.

The bowling party was reportedly filmed for the upcoming season of the family’s reality series, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, which will debut a brand new season on E! starting next month, and should feature North’s birthday fun.