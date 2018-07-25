GOP Rep. Jason Spencer Resigns After Dropping Pants And Yelling The N-Word On ‘Who Is America?’

Politician Jason Spencer, who has been an elected Republican to the Georgia House of Representatives since 2010, announced his resignation amid pressure from fellow Republicans following his appearance in Sasha Baron Cohen’s political satire series Who Is America?

In the second episode of the Showtime series, Spencer dropped his pants and bared his butt, mocked a Chinese tourist and yelled the N-word, reports Vox.

Sasha Baron Cohen’s character Israeli security expert named Erran Morad convinced Spencer that the suggestions were part of a counter-terrorism exercise.

Morad told the GOP politician that one way to attract attention in public to prevent a potential kidnapper from ISIS is to yell an unspecified “n-word.” Spencer proceeded to yell the racial epithet until Cohen character chimed in saying “You crazy? The n-word is ‘noonie.’ Not this word. This word is disgusting.”

In the segment, which you can watch below, Cohen’s Morad convinced Spencer that threatening to touch terrorist with his bare butt is an effective self-defense to an armed terrorist because they will be afraid of being turned gay on contact.

The elected politician dropped his pants in the counter-terrorism exercise and yelled “USA!” among other phrases.

The 43-year-old also did an impression of a Chinese tourist to distract a potential burqa-wearing terrorist in order to take a picture with a selfie stick under the burqa to identify the gender.

Before his appearance on Who is America?, Jason Spencer garnered controversy last year when he seemingly threatened African American attorney and former House colleague LaDawn Jones that she might “go missing” in a swamp for advocating the removal of Confederate monuments.

In a series of scenes, Sacha Baron Cohen got Republican lawmaker Jason Spencer to yell a racial epithet and drop his pants on camera by telling him that those tactics would scare terrorists away. Spencer intends to resign effective July 31. https://t.co/T1h9CkF56q — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 25, 2018

Spencer initially refused to resign, stating that Cohen took advantage of his fear of terrorist and made a threat to sue “Hollywood liberals.”

Before the footage aired, Spencer claimed being duped by Cohen was media manipulation and why Trump was elected.

Hey, so that Jason Spencer guy on tonight’s episode of #WhoIsAmerica yelling the n-word? Same dude: https://t.co/dwpX3w3kCn pic.twitter.com/DYbtBMepeO — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) July 23, 2018

“They exploited my state of mind for profit and notoriety. This media company’s deceptive and fraudulent behavior is exactly why President Donald Trump was elected.”

Spencer also claimed that the prank was an attack on American conservatism.

“It is clear the makers of this film intended to deceive me in an attempt to undermine the American conservative political movement.”

After pressure from some of his Republican House colleagues, Spencer announced his resignation.

Spencer said the following in a post-credits video titled, “A Message to Terrorists from Rep. Jason Spencer.”