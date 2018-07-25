Demi Lovato’s Hospital Floor On ‘Lockdown’ Following Overdose, Per ‘Us Weekly’

Demi Lovato is currently in the hospital following an alleged overdose. The singer is said to be getting a ton of security following the scary moment while she’s being treated.

According to a July 25 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Demi Lovato was rushed to the hospital on Tuesday morning following an apparent drug overdose. The former Disney Channel star was rumored to have overdosed on heroin and given Narcan, a drug that combats the impact of deadly drugs such as heroin, by her friends before paramedics arrived.

Sources tell the magazine that Demi Lovato is being kept under a watchful eye while in the hospital and that she has security guards standing outside of her door, with everyone who walks through the threshold being approved by the singer’s mother.

“The hospital has placed two security guards outside of her room and has been instructed to not let anyone that Demi’s mom hasn’t approved to visit her. The entire floor is basically on lockdown with the rooms next to hers remaining vacant to give her the upmost privacy,” an insider dished.

Sources also tell the outlet that Demi Lovato was given Narcan by a friend who had feared an incident such as an overdose coming. The singer was said to have been up all night partying before the overdose drama, but it seems that she’ll make a recovery from the incident.

“One of her friends had Narcan on hand in case something like this happened. Her friends knew this was coming because she’s been using so much again. They were up all night partying the night before at her house. Luckily, the Narcan worked and she will recover,” another source added.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Demi Lovato’s rep released a statement on Tuesday evening, revealing the good news that the singer was awake and that she was surrounded by her family members, such as her mother and sister. However, the rep also stated that some of the information being reported was not true, but did not go into specifics about which information was false.

“Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now,” the statement reads.

Since news of Demi Lovato’s overdose surfaced online, fans and celebrities alike have been taking to social media to wish the singer well and send her love and prayers.