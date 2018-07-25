‘This Is Us’ Star Mandy Moore Makes Cryptic Comment About Footage That Has Already Been Shot For Series Finale

This Is Us fans know that some pieces of the final scene of the series have already been shot. While the hit NBC drama will likely air for many more seasons, show creator Dan Fogelman has revealed that he has a well thought-out plan for how the Pearsons’ story will end.

Now, in a new interview on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, This Is Us star Mandy Moore, who plays patriarch Rebecca Pearson on the show, teased that she may not be in the final scene of the series.

Moore acknowledged that she does indeed know how This Is Us will end and she confirmed that some scenes for the series finale have already been shot, but then she added a surprising disclaimer.

“I don’t know if I was in any of that footage.”

Moore’s cryptic comment hinting she may not be in the final scene of This Is Us has fans wondering if her character will die before the series ends. Moore attempted to explain her comment by saying she thinks Fogelman was “capturing content” while the actors in the show are still at a certain age, which seems to hint that some of the finale footage may have included the child and teen actors on the show.

During a pre-Emmy panel in May, This Is Us showrunner Dan Fogelman stunned reporters when he dropped the news that some parts of the ending scene to the This Is Us have already been filmed.

“We’re pretty far out,” the This Is Us creator said of his overall plan for the series, per Us Weekly.“Our writers and I are kind of to the end. We have a path for each season of the show. We’ve always had a plan. We have a story to tell and we want to do this the right way. And so we have a plan. I’ve actually already shot pieces of the final scene in the series.”

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, This Is Us star Sterling K. Brown confirmed he also knows how the series will end. Brown teased that last season’s future-set scene between his character, Randall, and his adult daughter Tess (Iantha Richardson), in which they expressed reluctance over going to see a mystery “she,” holds a clue to the eventual ending of the NBC drama.

“When you see that flash-forward to the future, it will ultimately help to illuminate what the end of our story will be,” Brown told the entertainment site.

Could the “she” be an ailing Rebecca Pearson? Stay tuned.

You can see Mandy Moore talking about the This Is Us finale in the clip from Jimmy Kimmel Live! below.

This Is Us returns to NBC on Tuesday, Sept. 25 at 9 p.m. ET.