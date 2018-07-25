‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers For Thursday, July 26: Steffy Tells Ridge About Liam & Hope, Brooke Advises

Steffy opens up to the man who always has her back.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, July 26 reveal that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will need to fill her dad in on what has happened. She is still reeling with shock that Liam (Scott Clifton) betrayed her with Hope (Annika Noelle) and needs to unload on a trusted shoulder. Meanwhile, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) is also dishing out advice, but to Liam. This husband and wife are on opposite sides of this infamous love triangle, and it doesn’t seem as if either of them is willing to budge any time soon.

Liam is desperate to find Steffy. He knows that he messed up, but this time Steffy did not accept his apology. She told him that he destroyed their family and she hightailed out of there faster than Brooke moves on with a new man. He feels regret at what she walked in on and he feels that he needs to find her so that he can salvage their relationship. It seems as if losing Steffy has made him realize that he has wanted her all along.

According to She Knows Soaps, Liam will go to the cliff house. But it seems as if he is not the only one who is concerned about what’s going down between him and Steffy. The ever-present Brooke will also be there. She already knows that Steffy caught him and Hope in a passionate embrace, and she will tell Liam that he has done nothing to feel guilty about.

Of course, Brooke has had years of experience since Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) was constantly going back and forth between her and Taylor (Hunter Tylo), and she will try to reassure the young Spencer that he is a young and unmarried man. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that she will tell him that he should have no regrets. However, Liam will grow more frantic in his search for Steffy.

Elsewhere, Steffy will tell her father what went down between Liam and Hope. Bold and the Beautiful fans will remember that Ridge had noted that his daughter had already seemed upset when she arrived at the fashion show. Spoilers tease that it won’t be long before he figures out that it was Bill that sent her to the fashion show in the first place.

In fact, Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Thursday, July 26 state that Ridge will soon see that his daughter is wearing Bill’s sword necklace around her neck and that he will be incensed. Tune in to Bold and the Beautiful every weekday on CBS.