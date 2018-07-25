Jennifer Aniston Stuns In Skintight Mini Dress Days After Flaunting Trim Figure In Blue Bikini

Is there any look that Jennifer Aniston can’t perfectly pull off?

Over the past few weeks, the actress has been traveling across the globe from the United States to Canada and then across the pond to Italy to shoot her upcoming film, Murder Mystery with pal Adam Sandler. But it doesn’t appear that jet lag has set in for the traveling pro as she continues to look flawless in each and every photograph.

Earlier today, the Daily Mail leaked photos of Aniston shooting the film in Portofino, Italy. During the seaside filming session, the former Friends star looked incredible in a skintight body-con dress that showed off her stunning figure. The 49-year-old looked both toned and tanned while sporting the short grey dress that hit well above her knee.

The dress also featured a low-plunging neckline, exposing a little bit of cleavage. Aniston wore her signature tresses down, hitting just at her shoulders and also opted to sport a pair of oversized sunglasses on what appeared to be a sunny day on set. In a few of the images, Aniston could be seen hard at work, shooting scenes with Adam Sandler and Luke Evans.

Later in the day, Aniston changed her outfit to continue filming onboard a vessel. The actress slipped into something more casual with a pair of daisy dukes and red t-shirt. Once again, Jen’s ripped legs are fully on display in the barely-there shorts.

Jennifer Aniston flaunted the fruits of her labor wearing a tight grey minidress as she arrived on set filming Murder Mystery in Portofino, Italy on Wednesday afternoon. (July 25, 2015) #JenniferAniston #AdamSandler #Netflix #MurderMystery #LukeEvans #Italy pic.twitter.com/O8OddLZXpF — Larie Evangelista (@dheldevil888) July 25, 2018

A few days prior, Aniston seemed to be enjoying a little rest and relaxation during her work trip. As the Inquisitr shared on Monday, the blue-eyed beauty was photographed lounging solo and catching some rays in Portofino. Aniston left little to the imagination in a barely-there, bright blue bikini that showed off her toned abs and legs. Jen could also be seen getting food delivered to her chair and cooling down with a few icy beverages.

It’s no secret that Aniston is in tip-top shape and it’s well-known that she is a fitness enthusiast and has been for a year. In a past interview with People, Jen spilled some of her diet and exercise secrets with fans.

“Three days a week I’ll do a spin-yoga class, which is 25 to 30 minutes of spinning and then 30 to 40 minutes of yoga. Three days a week I’ll do a weight-training workout at home, which is hard to explain, but it’s basically just using my own body weight. Or I’ll just do cardio at home. I usually do a trifecta: 15 minutes on the bike, 15 on the treadmill running, and then 15 on the elliptical. You have to shake it up—you know, muscle confusion,” the actress dished.

She’s proof that hard work pays off!