Chris Harrison Addresses ‘Bachelorette’ Scandal With Lincoln Adim, Talks Excluding Him From ‘Men Tell All’

'The Bachelorette' host Chris Harrison confirms that Lincoln Adim is not on the 'Men Tell All' for Becca Kufrin's season.

Next up for ABC’s The Bachelorette 2018 season is the Men Tell All special. Most of Becca Kufrin’s castoffs will gather to dish on all of the drama from this season, but contestant Lincoln Adim won’t be there. Host Chris Harrison is opening up about the Lincoln situation and viewers won’t want to miss what he had to say.

As was previously detailed by the Inquisitr, a scandalous situation developed while Lincoln Adim was still appearing on Becca Kufrin’s Bachelorette season. It turned out that he was facing sexual misconduct charges, and the case started long before he was cast on Season 14.

Not only did The Bachelorette feature Lincoln as one of the guys to meet Kufrin during the Bachelor After the Final Rose special when Becca was first announced, he made it a decent distance into this spring’s journey. Many wondered how production could have done a background check and missed this incident involving Adim, and there was a lot of speculation regarding whether he’d be included in the Men Tell All.

It turns out that ABC did not include Lincoln in this year’s MTA and host Chris Harrison told ET Online why. He says that Lincoln lost the right to be on the special due to what he did as well as for deceiving Bachelorette staff about the charges against him. Chris says that Adim was not invited to participate and Harrison has no doubt that was the right decision.

Can't wait for the moment during #MenTellAll when Becca tells us EXACTLY what went through her mind when she found out about Lincoln. #TheBachelorette ???? pic.twitter.com/E3dm5nkyYg — Kristen Baldwin (@KristenGBaldwin) May 29, 2018

From the sounds of things, the Lincoln situation won’t be addressed at all during the Bachelorette special. Some might have been interested in hearing Becca’s thoughts on this, or gaining a better understanding via Chris regarding how the show missed that these allegations from 2016 were still pending against Adim.

However, as Vanity Fair details, it seems that the Men Tell All will gloss over the situation entirely. Those behind the show have previously stated that they had no knowledge of the allegations, and Lincoln himself has essentially gone off the grid and avoided all publicity about this.

Adim’s social media pages are all set to private now. In addition, it doesn’t appear that Lincoln has issued any kind of statement regarding the allegations, the recent conviction, or how he ended up on this Bachelorette season with all of that outstanding.

The Bachelorette spoilers tease that there will be plenty of fun stuff coming up in Monday’s Men Tell All special. However, it seems that any discussion regarding Lincoln Adim has been excluded very much on purpose.