‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Steffy Says She Can’t Be With Liam, Hope Confesses To Brooke [Video]

New B&B preview video shows Steffy making up her mind.

Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Wednesday, July 25 show that Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) is holding herself to a higher standard, while Hope (Annika Noelle) tries to explain the situation to her mother. It seems that Steffy walking in on Liam (Scott Clifton) and Hope will have far-reaching consequences that will impact a wide range of people. The Bold and the Beautiful preview video shows that emotions are running high.

The Bold and the Beautiful clip opens with Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) asking her daughter for clarity. It seems as if Hope’s mother doesn’t understand why Hope feels guilty that she and Liam were caught kissing by Steffy. Brooke has repeatedly declared that Liam is not a married man and that Hope was free to move in on him. Now it seems as if she does not want her daughter to feel guilty about a single thing.

“What exactly are you blaming yourself for?”

Hope provides an interesting perspective to what went down when she speaks to her mother. Her take on Steffy catching her is that Steffy believes that she and Liam were having an affair, while he pretended to be with Steffy. B&B fans know that Steffy gave birth to Kelly not too long ago. Typically a woman would be told to wait by her doctor to wait six weeks before she can resume having sex. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers indicate that Hope believes Steffy thinks that Liam was satisfying his urges with her while she was incapacitated after birth.

“She seems to think that while she was recovering from childbirth, Liam and I were quietly having some sort of affair.”

In the meanwhile, Steffy is still at Spencer Publications. B&B fans saw that she was beside herself with anger and pain. She is completely devastated that Liam was cheating on her and told Bill that he had been right all along. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers reveal that she will make a deal with Bill that will serve both their best interests.

“I can’t be with a man who holds me to standards he can’t live up to himself.”

She will tell Bill that she refuses to be with a man who doesn’t practice what he preaches. Earlier she had said that both Liam and Hope were hypocrites. Bill had previously told her that he can give her love, his devotion and stability for Kelly. It seems as if Bill’s deepest desires are about to come to fruition. Bold and the Beautiful spoilers airs weekdays on CBS.