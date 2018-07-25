Michael Cohen’s Lawyer Sends Ominous Message To Donald Trump: ‘Michael Has Flipped, More Tapes To Come’

Trump has lashed out at Cohen on Twitter as the feud escalates.

Michael Cohen’s lawyer has a message directly for Donald Trump — Michael has flipped.

As the president’s longtime lawyer comes under increasing pressure from a federal investigation, there are reports that he has turned on Trump and is cooperating with investigators. That message is now coming directly from Cohen’s new lawyer, The Daily Beast reported.

Lanny Davis, Cohen’s lawyer, warned Trump that Cohen has completely flipped.

“Michael Cohen has made a turn,” he said. “This is on the record—Michael and I talked about it.”

Speaking to Axios, Davis also warned that there will be more incriminating tapes of Trump to come. It was Davis who this week released audio of Trump’s phone call with Cohen in which the two discussed payment to Karen McDougal, a Playboy model who claimed she had an affair with Trump shortly after the birth of his youngest son.

McDougal was paid by the parent company of the National Enquirer, but reports claim that the money actually came from Trump. McDougal said she planned to tell her story about the affair, but instead, the tabloid kept her story under wraps.

As Davis warned, there are other instances of Trump’s private conversations with Cohen ready to be released.

“I’m not saying there are more tapes as telling as [this] one, … but there are more tapes…. There is more to come,” Davis said.

Some reports noted that Davis intentionally leaked the tape to disprove Trump’s previous statements about not paying McDougal.

This opens up a new war between Trump and Cohen. Lanny Davis, lawyer for Michael Cohen, tells @ChrisCuomo this is why this tape is being released: so “everybody” could hear “Donald Trump say ’cash.’” Giuliani said last week Trump insisted check payment — Manu Raju (@mkraju) July 25, 2018

Donald Trump has lashed out at Michael Cohen, taking aim at his former lawyer on Twitter and questioning whether it was legal for Cohen to record him (experts say that it is, as New York is a one-party consent state for recordings).

“What kind of a lawyer would tape a client? So sad! Is this a first, never heard of it before? Why was the tape so abruptly terminated (cut) while I was presumably saying positive things? I hear there are other clients and many reporters that are taped – can this be so? Too bad!”

Michael Cohen planned to use a Delaware shell company he created in Sept. '16 to buy the rights to Karen McDougal's story of having an affair with Trump, WSJ reports. Cohen's plan to use the company to buy McDougal's story hasn't previously been reported. https://t.co/z1F0F5zFCv — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 25, 2018

Reports noted that Donald Trump had a sometimes-rocky relationship with Michael Cohen, including humiliating the lawyer at his son’s bar mitzvah. Cohen had reportedly asked Trump to attend, then delayed the ceremony until Trump arrived. When Trump showed up, he reportedly told those in attendance that he only attended because Cohen had begged him, leaving several messages with Trump’s secretary and family members. Those in attendance laughed at Trump’s remarks, and Cohen reportedly felt humiliated.