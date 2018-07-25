Bowers alleges he ran the brothel out of a Hollywood Boulevard gas station.

For years Scotty Bowers says he ran a brothel out of a gas station, hooking up prostitutes with Hollywood elite, and occasionally partaking in the adventures himself. Now at the age of 95, the self-professed “pimp to the stars” has participated in a tell-all documentary, dropping names like J. Edgar Hoover, Bette Davis, Cary Grant, Vivien Leight, and Laurence Olivier.

The Daily Beast says that Scotty Bowers is telling all the tales in the documentary, Scotty and the Secret History of Hollywood, about his wild life in Hollywood and holding nothing back. Bowers is a shameless name dropper, and it might shock some viewers.

“I f***ed Bette Davis in World War II when she was married to a guy. I used to fix her up with tricks, and we used to have three-way deals. I went to bed with J. Edgar Hoover. He was in drag. He was not a great beauty either, you know, but I was treating him just like he was a girl.”

Bowers has decided not to keep any secrets to himself as he dishes about male and female stars, gay and straight, in Hollywood and also big names in politics of the age.

"I believe Scotty Bowers"—He Slept With Cary Grant and Spencer Tracy—And Changed Hollywood History https://t.co/N6hGK8Xjyo via @thedailybeast — Corporal Clegg (@CorporalClegg2) July 25, 2018

Bowers has stories that could make Madonna blush about stars of Hollywood’s heyday from films like Gone With the Wind and Hush, Hush Sweet Charlotte. Bowers is not ashamed of being one of the earliest sex workers in tinsel town.

“One day Cary Grant was in the gas station and Rock Hudson just happened to be there, so Cary Grant picked him up. I fixed him up with Rock for 20 bucks, and Rock saw him several times. This is before Rock had any movie. Laurence Olivier and Vivien Leigh, I never tricked them together. I would fix them up with guys, and then I would see her at Gary Cooper’s house.”

Bowers then inferred he had also been intimate with Leigh. Filmmaker Matt Tyrnauer trailed Bowers for two years to get every story, every detail, and present them in true reality documentary style for audiences on Amazon Prime Video.

Tyrnauer explains that part of what draws viewers into the documentary is the unabashed honesty from Bowers.

“This is someone who seems to have just not been hit with the shame stick and not burdened with feelings of guilt. He didn’t have that instilled. He seemed to live an exemplary life in terms of being free of shame and guilt. That could be a lesson for all of us.”

Bowers is releasing his memoir, Full Service: My Adventures in Hollywood and the Secret Sex Lives of the Stars, at the same time as the documentary that gives the timeline of his time as a pimp from the time of World War II until the AIDS crisis, operating out of a Hollywood Boulevard gas station.