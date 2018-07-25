Tristan Thompson Feeling ‘Trapped’ In Relationship With Khloe Kardashian, Per ‘Us Weekly’

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have had a very rocky relationship over the past few months, and now sources are claiming that things may not be getting any better.

According to a July 25 report by Us Weekly Magazine, Tristan Thompson is allegedly feeling “trapped” in his relationship with Khloe Kardashian. The couple, who welcomed their first child together, daughter True, back in April, have been at the center of relationship rumors for months.

As many fans will remember, Tristan was busted cheating on Khloe when photos and video of him with multiple other woman surfaced online just days before Kardashian gave birth to their child. Since that time, Khloe has stood her ground and made it clear that she wants to fight for her relationship and keep her family together. However, Thompson may not feel the same way.

The insider claims that although Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson act like things are okay, they’re still hurting from the cheating scandal. The NBA star allegedly feels like he has to stay with his baby mama, but has shut down and quit going to therapy with Kardashian.

“Khloe and Tristan are still not fully OK. They act like they are when they’re in front of others, but it’s all a show at this point. Tristan is feeling trapped in a bad relationship. He’s no longer going with Khloe for sessions. He just didn’t feel it was helping to discuss s—t that happened months ago,” an insider told the magazine.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, previous reports claim that Tristan Thompson has been stepping up “big time” when it comes to the couple’s relationship and his daddy duties. Sources claim that Khloe Kardashian is finally starting to trust her man again, and that she thinks nearly losing her was the “wake up call” that Tristan needed.

“Khloe feels she made the right decision on giving Tristan another shot because she feels that he has stepped up big time and he is a great father and now much better of a person to be in a relationship with. She feels like he needed the wake up call of being caught to change his ways and she has begun to trust him again. She feels that things are very positive between the two and that it will continue because they are now in a stronger relationship because of all the infidelity,” the source told Hollywood Life.

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been spotted all over L.A. together this summer, and have showed no signs of tension.