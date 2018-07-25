Demi Lovato May Have Overdosed On Meth, Not Heroin As Originally Reported, ‘The Blast’ Claims

The singer was hospitalized on Tuesday after the reported overdose.

Demi Lovato’s overdose may not have been the result of heroin as originally reported but instead methamphetamine, a new report claims.

On Tuesday, the singer was rushed to the hospital after she reportedly suffered an overdose in her home. A number of news outlets first reported that it was due to heroin, which was what was cited on a police report, but The Blast now reports that it may have actually been a different drug.

The report noted that Demi Lovato was initially cooperative with paramedics who responded, telling them the drugs she had taken before losing consciousness. After being taken to a hospital, the medical staff identified methamphetamine as the drug that caused her overdose.

There are still some questions about the alleged overdose, including why reports indicated that she was administered a Narcan shot, which is used to rapidly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Narcan blocks receptors that accept opioids, stopping the respiratory distress that can result from an overdose, but the shot only lasts roughly two hours so the patients still need to be hospitalized.

Methamphetamine overdoses can be quite different, the University of Arizona’s Methamphetamine and Other Illicit Drug Education noted. This drug is a stimulant and overdoses can cause the body to suffer heatstroke, which leads to organ failure. An overdose of methamphetamine causes a rise in blood pressure that can also lead to liver failure, the project noted. In the past, Demi Lovato had spoken about addiction to cocaine and Adderall, another stimulant, but had not mentioned heroin.

Demi Lovato was reportedly able to recover and does not appear to face any long-term health effects.

“Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support. Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now,” the singer’s rep said in a statement Tuesday (via Page Six).

A number of fellow stars have reached out to Demi Lovato in the wake of her overdose, sending best wishes and offering their support in her recovery. Lovato has been open about her struggles with addiction, opening up in a new song “Sober” about her recent relapse.

The report from The Blast noted that police are not investigating Demi Lovato for any criminal acts related to her reported drug overdose.