Kimberly Guilfoyle And Donald Trump Plan To Get Engaged Once His Divorce Is Final, Per ‘Radar Online’

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Donald Trump Jr.’s romance is hotter than ever!

The couple has been spending a lot of time together in recent weeks and has even been sharing photos of each other on social media, so it’s really no secret that the relationship is going well, to say the least. And even though the couple has just been dating for a short period of time, there are rumors that the pair could be headed down the aisle sooner rather than later.

According to a new report from Radar Online, Trump will pop the question to Guilfoyle as soon as his divorce from Vanessa Trump is finalized. Trump Jr. and his wife filed for divorce back in March and are now reportedly estranged. But it doesn’t seem to be weighing too heavy on Donald considering the fact that he’s so serious with Guilfoyle and vice versa.

“She is completely smitten with Don and can’t stop telling people how happy he makes her. And he has already told her he loves her and wants to be with her for the rest of his life,” a source close to the couple dished.

“They know people say it’s too soon and have been passing comment about their relationship, but they don’t care. They want to get engaged right way and are only waiting for his divorce from Vanessa to come through.”

Great time in Monaco ???????? last weekend with @donaldjtrumpjr for our friend’s birthday ???? pic.twitter.com/C1FBonJdTN — Kimberly Guilfoyle (@kimguilfoyle) July 17, 2018

Earlier this week, rumors of an engagement were already swirling after Kimberly Guilfoyle joined the “Trump family business,” and Kimberly will reportedly join Donald Jr. and co. on the campaign trail.

As the Inquisitr shared, during a recent radio interview with Breitbart, Guilfoyle made a cryptic comment that she “finally got it right this time,” which left many people wondering if she was speaking about her failed marriages with Gavin Newsom and Eric Villency.

Trump Jr. was married just one time but called it quits with his wife Vanessa in March after 12 years of marriage, according to Cosmopolitan. Vanessa was the one who filed the divorce papers but the couple issued a joint statement regarding the split.

“After 12 years of marriage, we have decided to go our separate ways. We will always have tremendous respect for each other and our families. We have five beautiful children together and they remain our top priority. We ask for your privacy during this time.”

It was also reported that Vanessa filed for “an uncontested proceeding,” meaning that she will not seek sole custody of their five children.