Kate Beckinsale Does Impressive Yoga Workout, Reveals Bikini Diet Tips

Actress Kate Beckinsale showed off her impressive yoga moves on Instagram, where she’s pictured doing a split against the wall and on the floor of her house. Beckinsale, a longtime yoga devotee, delighted fans with her incredible flexibility and toned arms.

The British brunette beauty has a sensational bikini body at age 45, thanks to an organic, alcohol-free diet and regular workouts that include circuit-training, cardio exercise, calisthenics, and yoga.

“I do circuit training interspersed with brutal cardio, such as crazy things on a non-motorized treadmill,” Beckinsale told Shape. “That part is torture…I love yoga and that’s all I used to do. But hardcore workouts have really made a big difference in my life.”

Exercise Five to Six Days A Week

The Underworld star said she works out five to six days a week with a personal fitness trainer. Kate said increasing the intensity of her exercise sessions has helped her relieve stress and toned her bikini body.

“I have a lot of internal energy, and intense exercise helps me channel that energy,” said Beckinsale. “I find balance by doing a workout that makes me pour sweat. I never was that girl before, but I am now.”

Kate once was a vegetarian, but has since incorporated chicken and fish into her diet. She makes sure she eats clean, consumes lots of vegetables and salads, and avoids alcohol.

Beckinsale said she prefers to do her workouts in the mornings, before she starts her day.

“I basically wake up, eat breakfast, and then work out,” she said. “I prefer to get it done in the morning.”

Beckinsale is divorced from British actor Michael Sheen, with whom she has a daughter, Lily (born in 1999). After Sheen, Kate was married to American film director from 2004 to 2016.

Navigating a high-profile Hollywood career and two divorces can take their toll emotionally, but Kate said working out eases stress, anxiety, and lifts depression. “Working out is basically nature’s antidepressant,” she said.

Kate Beckinsale’s embrace of exercise as a stress reliever echoes the sentiments of another famous and beautiful Kate: supermodel Kate Upton, who said exercise is part of her self-care routine.

Like Beckinsale, Upton enjoys rigorous workouts, saying they make her look and feel her best, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

While most models focus on cardio exercise to burn calories and torch body fat, Kate Upton joins a growing chorus of bikini beauties who lift weights to stay toned.

“Weight training helps me do that the best,” Upton said. “Lifting heavy weights leans you out if you do it the correct way.”