‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Nelle Falls Into Michael & Chase’s Trap, Jason & Sam Bond, & Kiki Gets Support

Michael and Chase will think they've got Nelle hooked according to 'General Hospital' spoilers for Wednesday's show

General Hospital spoilers tease that Wednesday’s show will be a juicy one. Michael and Chase think that they’re getting close to destroying Nelle, but viewers aren’t so sure. Kiki has been stressing out over her case against Bensch, and she’s about to get a big dose of support. In addition, Sam and Jason will share some big moments as they spend time with Danny together and “JaSam” fans will be excited to see this. What else is coming up in the July 25 show?

The latest sneak peek shared by the show via Twitter suggests that Alexis will call in reinforcements to support Kiki. She’s been voicing doubts about how things will go with the Bensch case, and General Hospital spoilers suggest that Alexis, Ava, Jordan, Olivia, and Kim will all gather to show Kiki that she’s not alone.

Josslyn and Sonny will make a deal of some sort and SheKnows Soaps indicates that Joss will spend some time confiding in Nelle during Wednesday’s show as well. Oscar is going to be left feeling discarded in a sense and Sonny will be cautious as he faces a challenge.

Sam and Jason will spend time with Danny, teaching him some boxing skills. General Hospital spoilers note that Sam will be asking how Carly is doing and previews for the week have teased that Jason will soon go to extreme measures to try to save his friend.

Nelle is running out of time. Can she convince Chase to do what needs to be done?

A big portion of the July 25 show will revolve around Michael, Chase, and Nelle. The two men have been inching forward in a risky plan to fake Michael’s death and General Hospital spoilers tease that during Wednesday’s show, they’ll seemingly have her right where they want her. She’s in a panic that everything she’s ever wanted is about to be lost and she’ll plead with Chase to kill Michael.

Nelle will talk about an orchestrating an accident of some sort that permanently takes Michael out of the picture, and she’ll even kiss Chase to seal the deal. General Hospital spoilers indicate that Chase will text Michael that they’ve got her, and Michael will be with Sonny when he gets the news.

The weekly sneak peek has shown that Michael and Nelle will soon be arguing in a car and end up screaming as he swerves and tries to avoid an accident, and it may be that this is orchestrated by the two men as the method of faking the death.

Will Nelle catch on to Michael and Chase’s plan, and are they underestimating her? General Hospital spoilers hint that this storyline will be quite juicy in the episodes ahead and Wednesday’s show is central to where things head next.