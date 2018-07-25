Emily Ratajkowski Shares Diet And Workout Secrets Behind Her Perfect Beach Body

Emily Ratajkowski shares her typical diet and workout routine, and it might be a lot easier than you'd expect.

Emily Ratajkowski spilled the beans on her usual diet and workout routine. And no, she doesn’t follow a strict food diet, nor does she hit the gym. But it works for her (obviously) because her photos are always on point, whether it’s a selfie for Instagram or a paparazzi shot while she’s hanging out at the beach. This is what she told Harper’s Bazaar.

Her approach to her meals is achieving a “really balanced” diet. For breakfast, Emily says she goes to Blacktop Coffee every day. She drinks black coffee and the same pastry each time and described her usual routine.

“I always pretend that I don’t know what I’m getting. I’m like, ‘Um, hmm, I guess I’ll get … a kouign-amann?’ They’re like, ‘Uh-huh.'”

And then for lunch, Emily typically eats a salad or sandwich. She says that “If I’m on set, I’ll have catering, but I’m well behaved with that stuff. It’s easy to go crazy—they know how to feed you.” And for a drink, she prefers turmeric or beet juices.

She also says she cooks for herself a lot, which helps her track all of the ingredients that she is eating. And for dinner, that usually means a meat-centric meal. Although she considers dinner to be a perfect opportunity to socialize, she also knows that you can’t control what’s being put in restaurant food. But when she does go out to eat out, she mentioned choosing Italian, a simple cafe, or a sushi spot.

It doesn’t sound like she goes too crazy about counting calories or shaming herself out of eating delicious treats. She said that “I think it’s really important to give yourself a break” and enjoy sweets sometimes.

Meanwhile, her workout routine doesn’t involve long days at the gym. She doesn’t even have a personal trainer. Instead, Emily says she prefers being outside instead. So a weekly yoga class and hiking are usually how she gets her exercise in.

That all sounds pretty basic and easy. Emily’s been setting Instagram on fire lately with some sultry photos and has been seen out and about with her new husband Sebastian McClard. And although she kept her engagement ring out of the public eye for weeks, it’s been on full display lately.

McClard is a movie producer that worked on some indie movies like Good Time and Heaven Knows What. He’s rumored to be working on a Jonah Hill movie next as well as the 48 Hrs. remake, according to Harper’s Bazaar.