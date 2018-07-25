George And Amal Clooney Are Not Getting $1 Billion Divorce, Despite Tabloid Rumors [Debunked]

Fans of the Clooneys can breathe a sigh of relief.

George and Amal Clooney are facing speculation that their marriage is on the verge of going down the same path that Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie’s did. One tabloid claims to have court documents which indicate that the Clooneys are headed for a $1 billion divorce that will rip their family apart. But celebrity rumor watchdog Gossip Cop is on the case and they report that the story is nothing but another example of fake news.

As Gossip Cop reports, Star Magazine has put out an explosive article which alleges that there are “official papers” which state that George and Amal Clooney are about to split up. Their purported source says that Amal’s main issue with George is that he makes light of his duties as a husband and father. They seem to be implying that George’s recent crash triggered their marital squabbles. Star’s “insider” contends that the A-list couple has been arguing constantly about it. They even claim that the human rights lawyer has left her husband with their twin children in tow.

But as the celebrity news fact checker points out, Star’s article also mentions that Amal was seen leaving Sardinia with her husband after the crash. So, it looks like the tabloid is struggling to keep its story straight about the couple’s divorce plans. Also, it’s hard to believe that she’s that vehemently against his motorcycle hobby when she was seen on one of his bikes just a month ago, as The Daily Mail reported. Star also doesn’t offer any other reasons why George might be failing as a husband and father, Gossip Cop notes.

George and Amal Clooney donate $100,000 to help immigrant children separated from parents https://t.co/DjoD3CbLhF pic.twitter.com/FtPoZy4xom — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) June 21, 2018

Amal recently professed her love and admiration for George at the AFI Lifetime Achievement Award Gala in June. Her speech was filled with heartwarming sentiment which makes it even harder to believe that the couple is headed for divorce.

During her remarks, she praised his fathering skills which fly in the face of Star’s claims that Amal takes issue with him abdicating his parental responsibilities.

“My love, what I have found with you is the great love that I always hoped existed. And seeing you with our children, Ella and Alexander, is the greatest joy in my life,” she said. “You fill our home with laughter and happiness and that’s even before the children have worked out that ‘dada’ is actually Batman, a talking fox and friends with Mary Poppins.”

Footage from the night reveals that George teared up during his wife’s speech.

More Amal on George, “the person who has my complete admiration…whose smile makes me melt every time. My love, what I have found with you is great love I always hoped existed. And seeing you with our children, Ella and Alexander, is greatest joy in my life." #GeorgeClooneyAFI pic.twitter.com/8IwEHq84AT — Chris Gardner (@chrissgardner) June 8, 2018

Definitely not the looks of a couple on the short road to splitsville.

Amal and George Clooney got married four years ago. According to Elle Magazine, they first met at a fundraiser in 2013 and were introduced by a mutual friend. After what seemed like a whirlwind romance, they were engaged by April 2014. Their star-studded wedding took place in Italy on September 27, 2014.