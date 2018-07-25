‘Alaskan Bush People’ Preview For Season 8 Teases Big Developments For Brown Family, Return Date Revealed

Viewers can finally start counting down to the Season 8 premiere of 'Alaskan Bush Family' as the Brown family returns to the Discovery Channel at last

Fans of Alaskan Bush People have been waiting quite some time now for the show to return to the Discovery Channel with new episodes. Luckily, the wait is almost over, as a new preview and premiere date have finally been revealed. When will Season 8 debut and what can viewers expect?

As many fans of Alaskan Bush People had already learned, the Brown family has left Alaska and as People notes, they are living in the Pacific Northwest now. While the Browns had lived in Alaska for decades, they relocated to Southern California as Ami faced her difficult cancer battle. These days, they’re based in Washington and Ami’s recovery continues.

Ami went through several difficult rounds of treatment, but the Alaskan Bush People star is said to be cancer-free now. She says in the preview that she’s received a second chance from the good Lord and she feels like she’s been born again and given the opportunity to start a new life.

Billy says in the sneak peek that for a while, all of the adversity the family faced made it feel like they were surrounded in darkness. However, getting a fresh start in Washington seems to have been a very positive move for them. Billy adds that where they are now seems made for them and Brown notes that they are facing a test that they can’t afford to fail.

NOT Cancelled! It's just been a very long winter………………❄️ @radar_online

https://t.co/xpfwpSVfEa — Alaskan Bush People (@AlaskanBushPPL) April 24, 2018

Season 8 will show the Browns navigating their new ranch where they have 400 acres of unfamiliar land and major weather challenges. Gabe, Bear, Noah, Bam Bam, Matt, Snowbird, and Raindrop will all be involved in the new episodes and it sounds as if the Alaskan Bush People stars consider this Washington move to be the biggest adventure they’ve ever faced.

Fans will probably notice that Noah doesn’t appear in this Season 8 preview. He and his fiancee Rhain were in Colorado as many of these new episodes were filming, and things were tense between the extended Brown family and Noah at this point. However, he is said to end up in Washington and will be included in Alaskan Bush People episodes later in the season.

There had been numerous rumors swirling that Alaskan Bush People had been canceled, but as InTouch shares, the network said that simply wasn’t true. Discovery says that numerous health challenges in the Brown family, as well as a brutal winter in Washington where the family was living, contributed to the show’s extended hiatus.

Season 8 of Alaskan Bush People will premiere on Sunday, August 19 on the Discovery Channel and fans cannot wait to catch up with the Brown family and see their new ranch in Washington.