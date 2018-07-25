Amber Rose Shows Off Post-Plastic Surgery Weight Loss In Bikini Top

The former stripper has slimmed down since undergoing breast-reduction surgery in January.

Former stripper Amber Rose showcased her impressive weight loss in pink workout tights and a white bikini top on Instagram, to the delight of her 17.8 million followers.

Rose, the ex-girlfriend of rap superstar Kanye West, was promoting a weight-loss protein shake on Instagram when she posted a marketing video.

Not all of Amber’s fans were sold on the merits of the product she was advertising. “If you buy this you’re stupid lol,” one Instagram user commented.

Celebs Make Bank Promoting Products On Instagram

Celebrities with massive social-media followings like Kim Kardashian and soccer icon Cristiano Ronaldo get paid huge fees to promote products on Instagram or Twitter.

For example, Kim Kardashian can earn up to $500,000 for shilling a product on Instagram, according to UK-based social media company Hopper HQ.

That’s slightly more than Kim’s younger sister, Kylie Jenner, who can pocket up to $400,000 per post. Meanwhile, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian each earn up to $250,000 per post, while supermodel Kendall Jenner can pocket $370,000 a post.

The highest-paid celebrity endorser on Instagram is singer Selena Gomez, who commands up to $550,000 per post.

It’s unclear how much Amber got paid to promote the protein shake, but you can be sure she collected a fat paycheck.

Meanwhile, Rose looks sensational after losing weight following breast-reduction plastic surgery in January 2018, as the Inquisitr previously reported.

Rose capitalized on her large breasts for years to make a career for herself as a stripper and model. But the constant back pain caused by her ponderous breasts forced her to undergo a three-hour breast-reduction surgery earlier this year.

Amber said she went from a size 36H bra cup to a 36DDD and couldn’t be happier.

“Now when I’m running out the door, I don’t have to search for the right bra to fit within the shirt or to match the color of the shirt so it doesn’t show and look gaudy,” Amber said. “I can kind of just throw it on and I’m like, ‘This is amazing!’ I’ve been missing this my whole life.”

In addition to breast plastic surgery, the single mom also got cellulite-removal treatment. As a result of her plastic-surgery makeover and recent weight loss, Amber now looks slimmer and fitter than ever.

Fans should keep in mind that most celebrity Instagram photos are digitally altered via Photoshop.

This gotta be my favorite picture of Amber Rose… that cellulite for the real ones ???? pic.twitter.com/rxIbX51uRS — gemini (@reallyjimmyNYC) October 16, 2016

Amber Rose Shows Off Her Enormous Cleavage & Curvaceous Derriere In A Thong Bikini On The Beach In Hawaii – … pic.twitter.com/UEaVG2D7Nh — trentraceblog (@wiswish20) January 31, 2017

Amber’s highly-stylized Instagram photos differ somewhat from the candid photos snapped by fans or the paparazzi. That said, she looks great.

To maintain her sleek bikini body, Amber Rose follows a portion-controlled diet and works out several days a week, combining cardio exercise, yoga, light weightlifting, and calisthenics, as the Inquisitr has reported..