‘Teen Mom 2’ May Be ‘Moving On’ Without Jenelle Evans After She Makes Outrageous Demands, Reports ‘The Ashley’

Jenelle Evans could be missing from 'Teen Mom 2' Season 9.

Filming began weeks ago on Teen Mom 2 but so far, Jenelle Evans hasn’t filmed a thing.

As her co-stars, including Chelsea Houska, Briana DeJesus, Leah Messer, and Kailyn Lowry, continue to tape the upcoming ninth season of the MTV reality series, a report from The Ashley’s Reality Roundup has revealed that Evans and MTV are currently at a stalemate.

According to the outlet’s July 24 report, MTV is hoping to have Evans agree to sign her Season 9 contract, even after being dealt with an outrageous list of demands from the mother of three. As The Ashley explained to readers, Evans’ attorney met with representatives from the network last week to talk about her potential return to the show.

“They are moving on with the show without her, but they really want her to sign on,” a source explained. “They have been negotiating back and forth for weeks to try to come to terms that both the network and Jenelle are happy with.”

While negotiating with MTV herself, Evans informed the network that she had “enough drama” in her life and would only return for Season 9 if they agreed to keep her on-screen drama to a minimum. At that point, Evans had reportedly refused to sign a contract because MTV hadn’t yet agreed to make accommodations for her husband David Eason.

Although Evans wants her husband included in her contract, MTV publicly announced they had fired him in February of this year due to a number of tweets he shared in February slamming the LGBT community.

“The terms that Jenelle wanted the network to agree to stated that, while she and David will permit Jenelle to be alone on a set without David, he has to be allowed to pick Jenelle up and drop her off,” a behind-the-scenes insider said. “Jenelle stated that she will not travel without David, no matter what.”

Evans is also demanding that she be able to carry firearms while filming and allegedly demanded that the network foot the bill for Eason’s traveling expenses when they film their after show specials and reunions. That said, MTV reportedly has a very strict “no weapons” policy for their sets.

Also standing in the way of Jenelle Evans’ Season 9 return is her apparent refusal to allow MTV to film anything related to any of her ongoing court cases and other legal issues. According to The Ashley’s Reality Roundup, Evans informed the network that her lawyers would not be seen, nor would they allow her to discuss her cases on camera.

Evans was also said to be furious after MTV chose to air a scene on Teen Mom 2 that featured her eight-year-old son, Jace, labeling her and her husband, David Eason, “pieces of s**t.” As an insider explained, Evans felt betrayed by MTV as a result of the shocking comment being seen and believes her mother has brainwashed Jace into hating her and Eason.

While there is still a slight possibility that Evans will ultimately appear on Teen Mom 2, MTV reportedly feels that without her custody drama and court cases, she doesn’t have much of a storyline.

“They basically said that if Jenelle refuses to discuss those things, she really has nothing to film about,” the source said. “They said that this is a huge part of Jenelle’s story that can’t be ignored, especially when things are playing out in real time in the media for the show’s viewers to see.”