Meghan Markle Will Visit The United States This Summer – Without Prince Harry

It will be an "unofficial" trip back home to visit friends and family.

Meghan Markle will be the United States this summer, but it will be an unofficial, personal visit, and Prince Harry will be staying behind in England, The Express is reporting.

Speaking on condition of anonymity, a palace insider said that the Duchess of Sussex will come back to her home country later this summer. The insider source didn’t say when, specifically, the visit would take place.

“[Meghan] is planning a personal, unofficial trip this summer to see family and friends. he’ll go to New York, then L.A.”

It bears noting that celebrity stories that rely on anonymous, insider sources aren’t always reliable. As of this writing, Kensington Palace has made no announcement of any upcoming travel for the Duchess.

When (if) she visits the U.S., she’ll be doing so as a private citizen, without her husband, Prince Harry.

If the insider source’s revelation that Meghan will be visiting New York and L.A. is true, she’ll have plenty of friends to visit on both coasts. In New York, she’ll likely touch base with her old pal Priyanka Chopra; it’s only fair, since Priyanka made it to London for her friend’s Royal Wedding.

Over in L.A., she’ll almost certainly visit her mother, Doria Ragland.

I then add this one where the #DuchessofSussex is with the two people in the world who she loves the most and who love her the most — her mother, the phenomenal Ms. Doria Ragland, and her husband and very own Prince Charming, #PrinceHarry, #DukeofSussex. pic.twitter.com/snUr5zFd2M — Deesa Roberts???????????????????????????????????? (@DeesaRoberts) July 16, 2018

The question you’re probably asking yourself right now is, “Will she see her dad?” After all, Thomas Markle has been publicly embarrassing his daughter for weeks now, suggesting that she’s unhappy and that she’s a prisoner in her new life as a Royal. He’s also been publicly airing the family’s dirty laundry, begging her to call him or visit him – he even threatened to go to London to force her hand. Meanwhile, her half-brother and half-sister, Thomas Markle Jr. and Samantha Markle, have been publicly dragging their half-sister through the mud as well.

As it turns out, though this particular upcoming visit is private and unofficial, a royal insider says that Meghan and Harry are also planning an official visit to the United States for next year.

“They are thinking New York, Washington, D.C., and California… They’re working to finalize locations and venues.”

They’re also reportedly considering making an official visit to Canada as well, although whether that will be a separate visit, or will be tacked on to the U.S. visit, remains unclear.

“The Canadian Foreign Office has heard about the tour and would love to have them stop there. This may very well become a North American tour.”

Meghan and Harry are also planning an official tour of Australia later this year.