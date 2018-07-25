Watch West Indies Vs. Bangladesh Cricket Live Stream: 2nd ODI Start Time, Preview, How To Watch Online

Bangladesh can win their first bilateral ODI cricket series in almost two years if they can hold on in Guyana against West Indies on Wednesday.

Bangladesh all-round star Shakib al Hasan is optimistic, telling The Dhaka Tribune on Tuesday that holding the first two contests of the three-ODI set at Providence Stadium gives the visiting Tigers an advantage.

“As we all know Guyana is the only wicket in West Indies that helps spinners and has a lot similarity with Bangladesh, especially the grass and soil. It is a positive for us,” Shakib said. “We played two matches here till date and we won both. Tomorrow the game is important for us and we are focused on that.”

To find out how to watch a live stream of the second and possibly series-deciding ODI match between West Indies and Bangladesh, see the streaming information at the bottom of this article. First ball is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Atlantic Standard Time on Wednesday, July 25, at Providence Stadium in Georgetown, Guyana.

In Bangladesh, that start time will be 12:30 a.m. Bangladesh Standard Time on Thursday July 26. In the United States, the live stream begins on Wednesday at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time, 11:30 a.m. Pacific.

Tamin Iqbal led the way for the Tigers in the first ODI, posting a total of 130. Michael Steele / Getty Images

Veteran opener Tamim Iqbal led the way in a 48-run victory for Bangladesh in the first ODI, posting an impressive century to finish at 130 not out, per CricInfo. Shakib accounted for 97 more before being caught out by Shimron Hetmeyer off a Devendra Bishoo delivery.

West Indies have had little luck at the Guyana venue, winning just six of 14 ODIs played there, per CricBuzz. The Windies have struggled in the 50-overs format, last winning a series in 2014 — against Bangladesh.

Watch a preview of the second West Indies vs. Bangladesh ODI in the video below, courtesy of Cricket West Indies.

Gazi Television in Bangladesh will stream the second of three ODI matches against West Indies live on Thursday morning. Otherwise, to watch a live stream of the 50-overs cricket action in the second West Indies vs. Bangladesh match of the three-match ODI series in the United States, the best option is to sign up for a one-week free trial of the Sling TV international sports package.

The package includes Willow TV, which will carry live streaming video of the exciting match. A credit card will be required, but if the Sling package is canceled prior to the end of the seven-day period, no charges will be incurred.