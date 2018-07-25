‘Roseanne’ Spinoff ‘The Conners’ Gets Official Premiere Date, Releases In October

While Roseanne Barr calls out James Gunn's defenders for alleged hypocrisy, ABC moves forward with a new TV venture.

With or without the notoriously caustic namesake of the popular TV series, the cast formerly associated with Roseanne is set to move forward with this fall’s spinoff show The Conners, according to HelloGiggles.

ABC has announced that The Conners will premiere Tuesday evening, October 16, at 8 p.m EST. Coming up right after the heavily anticipated reboot — with the former star of the show in Roseanne Barr notably absent — will be another debut series The Kids Are Alright, which is said to take place during the glitz and glamor of the 1970s and is another working-class focused piece.

The Roseanne spinoff will be remarkably similar in tone and construction to its parent series, perhaps predictably attempting to recapture the booming market and audience numbers that the reliably rabid viewers of the show produced. ABC describes the premise of the show in the following description posted to their website.

“After a sudden turn of events, are forced to face the daily struggles of life in Lanford in a way they never have before.”

The Conners will bring back most of the original cast, including John Goodman, Sara Gilbert, Michael Fishman, Laurie Metcalf, and Lecy Goranson. Tom Werner, the man who took up the reigns and acted as executive producer for both previous iterations of Roseanne, has been slated to return to his duties for the spinoff.

It should be noted that, despite all of the political and social capital being expended on both sides of the Roseanne Barr debate, that she does retain the rights to her on-screen character.

Chronicled in brief by Australian media outlet The Gympie Times, Barr was unceremoniously dumped from her role in the hit television reboot when she drew a social media furor for making an offensive joke targeting former Obama administration adviser Valerie Jarrett.

A variety of drama unfolded following, with Roseanne Barr apologizing, then taking a step back to qualify her joke with a rambunctious statement in a video interview posted to her YouTube channel.

“I’m trying to talk about Iran! I’m trying to talk about Valerie Jarrett about the Iran deal… That’s what my tweet was about. I thought the b**ch was white, godda**it. I thought the b**ch was white. F**k!”

Roseanne also made headlines here at the Inquisitr recently when she targeted the treatment of famous director James Gunn (responsible for the wildly acclaimed Guardians of the Galaxy films amongst others) as being so very different from her own, lambasting his supporters for showing a presumed double standard and exhibiting a degree of hypocrisy.

I’m disgusted to read all of the support for James Gunn’s pedophile jokes-as the same people supported blacklisting me for a joke they didn’t even understand. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) July 24, 2018

James Gunn has been fired from his projects for Disney for the old and offensive comments, with the offending tweets largely gesturing toward pedophilia or similar, meaning that it’s very unlikely he will be the man in the director’s chair for the end cap of the Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy.

What will you do when the #cybernazis attack you? Who will stand by you? Who will cowardly distance themselves from you? Who will punish you for horrible JOKES in the past instead of defending you for INSPIRING millions? MILLIONS!!! #Redemption #injustice @JamesGunn — Dave Bautista (@DaveBautista) July 22, 2018

Dave Bautista, Zoe Saldana, and Chris Pratt all took to Twitter to show their support for Gunn, in their own words, according to CNN.