Sheree Whitfield Quits ‘The Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Ahead Of Season 11, Blames ‘Low Ball’ Offer

She was a full-time housewife for six of the show's 10 seasons.

Sheree Whitfield is leaving the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta for the second time.

Following months of rumors suggesting she was fired after filming Season 10 of the long-running Bravo TV reality series, Whitfield reportedly took to her Instagram page to reveal that it was actually her decision to leave the show.

“Currently living my best life,” Whitfield told a fan, according to a screenshot shared by The Shade Room. “Was not interested in entertaining the low ball offer that was sent. Know [your] worth.”

Whitfield starred on The Real Housewives of Atlanta in a full-time role for the show’s first four seasons. Then, after spending some time away from the cast, she returned to the group in a part-time role for Season 8. The following year, she was upgraded to a full-time role, which she retained until the end of Season 10.

Also not returning to The Real Housewives of Atlanta for Season 11 are Kim Zolciak and Kenya Moore. As fans may recall, Zolciak confirmed earlier this year that she was completely unwilling to rejoin her co-stars for Season 11, or for any further seasons of the show.

“Never, never. Too much stress… unneeded stress,” she told TMZ at the time of her exit.

“I think she’s done,” Andy Cohen later told E! News. “She walked out of that reunion and I was like ‘OK. I’ve seen the last of that wig at these reunions.'”

As fans will recall, Zolciak had a rough time filming The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 10 reunion and faced backlash after making an odd statement about racism not being real, which she later apologized for.

In June, the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta began filming the show’s upcoming 11th season in Miami, Florida, where NeNe Leakes was opening a new boutique and participating in a comedy show. At the time of the first moments filming, it appeared quite clear who would be involved in the series’ next installment.

In photos and video shared online, Leakes was joined by returning full-time cast members Kandi Burruss, Cynthia Bailey, and Porsha Williams, as well as series regulars Eva Marcille and Marlo Hampton. Right away, fans wondered if Marcille and Hampton’s roles had been upgraded to that of a full-time cast member.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is expected to premiere sometime later this year on Bravo TV but a premiere date for the new installment has not yet been set.