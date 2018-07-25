Jinger Duggar Shares New Details About Baby Felicity, Including Where She Was Born And Her Name Inspiration

Jinger Duggar fans have a reason to rejoice. The Counting On star has finally answered some big questions about her baby girl’s birth, like why she and her husband, Jeremy Vuolo, chose the adorable moniker that they did for their first child and whether little Felicity was born at home.

During a recent interview with Us Weekly, Jinger said that being a mother is “incredible,” and she and Jeremy just can’t stop staring at their baby girl’s face. Felicity Nicole Vuolo was born just six days ago on June 19, but Jinger said that she can already tell which parent the tiny tot takes after most. According to the new mom, the resemblance between Felicity and Jeremy is uncanny.

“You should see their baby pictures side-by-side,” she said.

Jinger Duggar revealed that she and Jeremy Vuolo chose the name Felicity for their daughter because they immediately fell in love with it when they first thought of it months ago. She said that the meaning of Felicity is “intense happiness or supreme joy,” adding that it’s is also “the name of a young Christian girl long ago who valiantly stood strong for her faith.” The girl Jinger is talking about might be a young martyr from Carthage whose story is recounted in a diary titled The Passion of Perpetua and Felicity. According to CNN, Felicity was a slave girl who was arrested with her mistress, Perpetua. The women were executed in 203 A.D. for being Christians after the Roman Emperor Septimius Severus banned citizens from converting to the religion.

Exclusive: Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo opened up about their daughter Felicity's first days at home! https://t.co/N6vNoxdr4Z — Us Weekly (@usweekly) July 25, 2018

All of Jinger Duggar’s sisters who have had children attempted home births with varying levels of success, but she did not give birth to Felicity at her home in Laredo, Texas. Us Weekly reported that little girl was born in San Antonio, which is almost a two and a half hour drive from Laredo. No further details about where Jinger gave birth were provided, so this doesn’t necessarily mean that Felicity was born in a hospital; it’s also possible that Jinger went to a birthing center staffed by midwives. Her mother, Michelle, and her older sister, Jessa, flew in from Arkansas to be with her and lend a hand in the stressful first few days that followed Felicity’s arrival.

As previously reported by The Inquisitr, Jeremy Vuolo revealed one of the biggest struggles he’s faced as a parent so far is not being able to get enough sleep, so he likely appreciated having his mother- and sister-in-law around to help with the round-the-clock care that a newborn requires. However, now that they’re gone, it looks like Jeremy is full-time diaper duty. On Monday, Jessa Duggar’s husband, Ben Seewald, tweeted about his brother-in-law’s stinky new superpower.

Even though Felicity doesn’t leave the most pleasant smelling gifts in her diaper, Jinger said that she Jeremy consider their little girl “a wonderful gift.”

Duggar fans can catch up with Jinger Duggar and Jeremy Vuolo when Counting On premieres Monday, July 30 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.