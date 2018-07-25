Serena Williams Claims That Too Many Anti-Doping Tests Proves Discrimination

Serena Williams is apparently keeping the sport of tennis squeaky clean.

Serena Williams is all about keeping tennis clean as a whistle, which means getting random anti-doping tests done. However, what she doesn’t appreciate is being singled out more than anyone else in her sport. The tennis star took to her Twitter account to announce that she had just been randomly selected yet again to be tested. She then went on to say that it was discrimination because she was the one person who has gotten tested the most out of anyone else.

This is not the first time that Williams has complained about the high frequency of these “random” tests. The 23-time Grand Slam champ just recently mentioned it during a press conference at Wimbledon. She told reporters that she is always getting tested. She said that it is nearly impossible for her not to feel a little funny about that. She had already been tested five times since before she headed to Wimbledon.

Now that yet another test has been completed, Williams is fed up and taking to social media to express her feelings. She is not afraid to claim that this has now become a case of discrimination against her, as she wrote on Twitter.

“…and it’s that time of the day to get ‘randomly’ drug tested and only test Serena. Out of all the players it’s been proven I’m the one getting tested the most. Discrimination? I think so. At least I’ll be keeping the sport clean. #StayPositive.”

A report from Good Morning America on Wednesday revealed that Serena Williams actually got written up for a missed test last month when a doping control officer showed up at her Florida home to get a sample. According to the report, they showed up 12 hours before her scheduled appointment and she wasn’t there.

It has supposedly been proven that she has been tested twice as many times as other players on the tennis circuit. She has never tested positive for any of the banned substances. Serena totes that she would never want to have an advantage over another player. She wants to win the old fashioned way by hard work and a mean serve. The 36-year-old tennis pro also mentioned that she would not want to ever have to explain to her daughter why she did something like that. So, she is taking the responsible approach.

Serena Williams is trying to stay upbeat as she heads to the last Grand Slam event at the end of August. She told her Twitter followers that she is ready to do whatever it takes to keep tennis clean, so bring it on. But that doesn’t mean that she will stop voicing her frustrations over feeling discriminated against.