Man Arrested For Working Out Naked At Planet Fitness, Said It Was Supposed To Be A ‘Judgment Free Zone’

The man allegedly stripped off all his clothes and started a yoga exercise.

Even a “judgment free zone” has its limits, as one Planet Fitness customer learned the hard way.

A 34-year-old man named Eric Stagno was arrested this week at one of the gym’s locations in New Hampshire after he stripped off all of his clothes and getting on a yoga mat for an exercise. As ABC 7 New York reported, police arrested Stagno for indecent exposure, lewdness, and disorderly conduct.

As he was being arrested, Eric Stagno allegedly told police that his naked workout was OK since Planet Fitness has a slogan that claims it’s a “judgment free zone.”

“The only statement that he made was that he thought it was a ‘judgment free zone’ – apparently referencing the chain’s slogan,” police Capt. Brett Morgan told WBZ-TV.

This is not the first time that Planet Fitness has had its policies challenged, though not always this graphically. A Michigan woman had previously sued the fitness chain saying her rights were violated when she encountered a transgender person in the women’s locker room.

The woman, Yvette Cormier, later returned to the Planet Fitness location and warned other women about the transgender gymgoer. As CBS Detroit reported, the fitness chain then terminated Cormier’s membership a week later.

In court, Planet Fitness actually cited its “Judgment Free Zone” policy to claim that the transgender woman was free to use the locker room where she felt comfortable and argued before a judge that both women were wearing clothes when they encountered each other. The court ruled in favor of Planet Fitness, saying that the original complainant was not sexually harassed and that Planet Fitness had the right to revoke her membership.

Generally, Planet Fitness has used the policy to promote inclusiveness and alleviate the pressure that some people can feel when going to the gym, especially those who might be trying to get into shape and lose weight. The chain bans loud or aggressive workouts and has a $10 per month subscription policy to allow all people to join.

“At Planet Fitness, you belong,” the chain claims on its website. “Our non-intimidating, welcoming and supportive environment fosters a sense of community among our members.”

But nowhere in the policy does it say that gymgoers are free to work out sans clothing.

Eric Stagno will soon find out if his application of the Planet Fitness “Judgement Free Zone” policy holds up in court. He is due to go before a judge on September 21.