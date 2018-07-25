‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Spoilers: Colton Underwood Teases ‘Very Emotional’ Reunion With Tia Booth In Season 5

Colton Underwood says that his experience on 'Bachelor in Paradise' this summer, as he reconnects with Tia Booth, will be quite emotional.

Season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise begins in just a couple of weeks and spoilers suggest that this will be a great season. It is known that both Colton Underwood and Tia Booth will be there and he recently shared some teasers regarding what fans can expect. Is there a possibility that the two will rekindle their prior romance?

Colton Underwood was part of the Men Tell All taping last weekend in Los Angeles and he chatted with ET Online about Bachelor in Paradise. Spoilers from gossip guru Reality Steve have already revealed that Colton and Tia Booth will go on at least one date, and the two definitely have a lot to sort through. Previews have shown Tia saying that she decided to do BIP solely for another shot at connecting with Colton and he teases that it’s going to be an emotional situation.

“I think, you know, just coming out of a relationship with Becca [Kufrin], and I’m dealing with Tia at the same time, and I’m also on a beach with a bunch of beautiful women and some of my friends, so I wasn’t expecting to feel the emotions that I felt.”

Underwood insists that he wasn’t mad at Booth for returning to Becca Kufrin’s Bachelorette season to reveal her ongoing feelings for him. Colton admits that he felt confused and frustrated, but he insists that anger was never part of the equation.

The Bachelorette castoff notes that he did reach out to Tia after his elimination to let her know his thoughts on things. He says that at that point, she knew where he stood, and he says he’s proud that she took the leap to tell Kufrin how she felt even if it risked their friendship.

Was love in the air for Colton and Tia in Mexico? Bachelor in Paradise spoilers from Reality Steve have indicated that they did not leave Mexico as a couple. However, at this point, Underwood is playing coy. He says he’s very happy he did the show, and he says there were important conversations that needed to be held. For now, he won’t confirm or deny whether he’s single or attached, but he did tease via Hollywood Life that there are great surprises on the way.

Colton was also asked if he’d be open to being the next Bachelor lead. He said that people have to wait and see what happens with Paradise first, but that if he were to still be single, he’d be open to it. Underwood did seem ready to cheer on Bachelorette buddy Jason Tartick if he ended up with the gig, though, and ABC likely won’t make any decisions about this for another month or so.

Are Colton Underwood and Tia Booth destined to be together or are they meant to be with others? Bachelor in Paradise spoilers hint that this will be a dramatic reunion and fans will learn a lot more when Season 5 debuts on August 7.