Donald Trump’s Star On Hollywood Walk Of Fame Destroyed Again By Vandal

Once again, a vandal has decided to deface President Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles Wednesday morning, reports NBC Los Angeles. This time, a pickax was used to smash the star to pieces, and according to witnesses, a man used a guitar case to conceal the weapon of choice. Police were called to the scene around 3:30 a.m. and found small bits and pieces where the star for Trump used to sit. They also found the pickax, which had been left behind.

The pickax-wielding vandal apparently reported the crime to police, and later turned himself in, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. As of right now, they have not revealed the vandal’s name.

Donald Trump received his star in January 2007, with wife Melania, Donald Trump, Jr., and then-toddler Baron by his side, for his role in the NBC show The Apprentice. This wasn’t the first time his star has been defaced. Gay Pride stickers were placed over it during the 47th annual L.A. Pride Festival in Hollywood, California, on June 11, 2017. Before that, it was in October of 2016 that his name was completely removed after a protester took a sledgehammer to it and was later arrested.

President Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star is in pieces, again. https://t.co/A64IcekDBK — NBC Los Angeles (@NBCLA) July 25, 2018

For that defacing, “James Otis pleaded no contest to felony vandalism in February 2017 and was sentenced to three years probation, 20 days of community service and agreed to pay $4,400 for the damage,” according to NBC4.

“Also in 2016, the star was defaced by spray paint and even surrounded by an artist’s 6-inch high wall, a miniature representation of then-candidate Trump’s border wall proposal.”

As for this current incident, one witness, David Palmer, spoke with NBC4 about what he saw.

“I’m like, ‘Why are you hitting that star? What did Donald Trump do to you?’ Then he went around the corner and I think he left.”

The last time this happened, they needed to rush to get it repaired as Trump had just won the election and it wouldn’t do to have the new president’s star still in a shambles. That repair took over two weeks. It isn’t known when repairs will begin this time.

This comes during a tough week for President Trump. He is currently dealing with the fallout of taped conversations that were released between his lawyer Michael Cohen and himself discussing buying the rights to a Playboy model’s story about their alleged extramarital affair, which was first aired on CNN, as reported previously by Inquisitr.