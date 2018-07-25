MLB Trade Rumors: Blue Jays Asking Price For Happ, Estrada, And Solarte Slashed In Talent Fire Sale

The Toronto Blue Jays have lowered their asking price for several key players on their roster as it has become mathematically evident that they have no realistic chance to even make a run at the wild card. Ahead of the July 31 trade deadline, the Blue Jays have set a lower bar regarding their expectations on what they will get in return for J.A. Happ, John Axford, Tyler Clippard, Marco Estrada, and even Yangervis Solarte and Josh Donaldson. It is basically a fire sale in July, and if the reports out of Toronto can be believed, they are listening to offers on almost everyone except Marcus Stroman.

While Toronto is willing to take less today for players than they were yesterday, that in no way means their asking prices are reasonable. As MLB Trade Rumors pointed out, the drop in price may not drive sales the way they are hoping. Going from asking for a top three prospect to a number four or five prospect isn’t quite the break a lot of clubs are looking for. So the Toronto fire sale is more about everyone must go, but only if the price is right. Even with a wealth of pitching to deal, other general managers around the league aren’t quite beating down Toronto’s door to spend.

Source: Jays asking price on J.A. Happ has dropped from a few weeks ago. We asking teams for top 3 prospedt-types, now are being more realistic — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) July 24, 2018

J.A. Happ is probably the player most teams want right now. He’s affordable and he can get to fifth or sixth inning on a regular basis. He isn’t going to anchor the staff for a contender, but he is a solid middle of the rotation guy and makes a lot of sense for the Yankees to look at. The downside is Toronto wants one of New York’s “untouchable” prospects so that deal is dead unless his asking price drops even further. Estrada hasn’t pitched for Toronto since early July, and with a thumb blister haunting him now, Toronto might be stuck with him unless a team is desperate enough to gamble on him, or Toronto makes him so cheap a bidding war starts. Since he’ll easily clear waivers, Toronto might hold onto him a bit longer.

Clippard and Axford could round out a bullpen somewhere nicely, and they are extremely cheap options, but despite that, the interest in both has been minimal. As it was thought Toronto could move them to bring some prospects in, their tepid reception has perhaps prompted Toronto to dig deeper, explaining making Solarte available. Somehow, Toronto needs to bring in new blood, but so far, nothing has gone according to Hoyle for them this month on the trade front.

According to the Sporting News, the Yankees, Dodgers, and Red Sox have all shown interest in Happ. The problem is, one deal with the Yankees already fell through, the BoSox appear to be more interested in landing a pitcher that isn’t a rental, and the Dodgers may be spent so far as prospects they are willing to move after the Machado deal. It’s entirely possible that Toronto asked for too much, too soon, and now they are stuck holding the ball.