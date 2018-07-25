‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Tuesday, July 24: Steffy Blasts Liam, Bill Has New Name For His Son

Ridge and Brooke also disagree about who the best match for Liam is.

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, July 24 features Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) walking in on Liam (Scott Clifton) and Hope (Annika Noelle) passionately kissing. Liam pushed Hope up against a cabinet and had his hands up her thighs when Steffy walked in and screamed at him. According to Soap Central, she yelled at him and asked him how he could do this to her and their little girl. Liam tried to apologize but Steffy said that he and Hope act as if their principles and values don’t apply to them. She reminded him how she had to beg and plead for his forgiveness after she cheated with Bill (Don Diamont), while he and Hope rubbed her sins in her face. She called them both hypocrites and told him that he destroyed their family.

Liam had tears in his eyes and Hope notes that Steffy was heartbroken. Liam left to find Steffy. He drove to the cliff house, but she wasn’t there. The nanny, Amelia (Nicola Posener) said that she had been on her way to Forrester Creations to see him.

She Knows Soaps states that Steffy nearly lost control of the car while driving because she was so preoccupied thinking about Liam and flashing through key moments in their lives. She suddenly seemed resolute and continued driving.

Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) and Brooke were enjoying some downtime. The two start bickering about Liam, Steffy, and Hope. Ridge reminded her that Liam had a family with Steffy, and Brooke added that he would soon have a family with Hope as well. Ridge then went on to blame Bill for the situation everyone found themselves in. He said that Hope’s relationship with Liam only came about because of Bill’s interference.

Hope left for her mother’s house and said that she needed to talk to her. She told her mother that she and Liam had been together. She also said that she needed to tell her something.

At Spencer Publications, Bill was filling Justin (Aaron D. Spears) in on what had occurred. He hoped that Steffy caught Liam and Hope together and said that Steffy was nothing but a pawn in Liam’s game. He called Liam a “windshield wiper.” Bill said that he hoped Steffy would move on with him, but Justin doubted that that would ever happen.

After Justin left, Steffy entered Bill’s office. She was tearful because Liam had betrayed her and everything that Bill had said had been true. In a fit of furious rage, she swept everything off Bill’s desk and said that Liam had been half-naked with Hope. She sat down, completely broken.